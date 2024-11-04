Kamala Harris Pulling Out All the Stops in Philly Tonight

You either want to be outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art tonight — or as far away from it as humanly possible.

If you have any doubts that Pennsylvania is at the epicenter of this monumental election, you need only look at where Vice President Kamala Harris is going to be today. She’s already been to Pennsylvania more than 20 times during this campaign. And her schedule for Monday had her all over the state. By all over the state, I mean, in this order: Scranton, Allentown, Reading, Pittsburgh and, last on the agenda for the day, Philadelphia.

And it is at the Philadelphia rally where the Kamala Harris campaign is really pulling out all the stops. She’ll be joined by, among others, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, the Roots, and Ricky Martin, who may have a few choice words to say about the recent commentary on Puerto Rico.

It’s all happening outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art starting around 5 p.m. Crews have been building the stage since Friday. There are road closures galore. The Art Museum is closed as well, as are the Franklin Institute and other cultural attractions in the area. And if today was the day when you were finally going to make the run up the “Rocky Steps,” sorry, but the steps are closed.

You can expect C-SPAN to cover at least some of the Philadelphia rally, and it will also be streamed on the Kamala Harris YouTube channel.

But What About Donald Trump?

Oh, don’t worry. Donald Trump is in Pennsylvania, too. His schedule included Reading and Pittsburgh as well. No word on whether Hulk Hogan or Kid Rock are tagging along.

Don’t Trust the Election Process?

Tom Corbett, the most recent Republican to serve as governor of Pennsylvania, would like a word with you.

About the Inevitable Election Day Problems In Philadelphia

We put together this handy guide on Election Day problems and what to do about them, from voter intimidation to problems with the voting machine to armed citizens “protecting the vote.” Keep it handy on Election Day. Share it with your friends.

By the Numbers

1: Number of Senate seats Democrats and independent allies (of which there are three) have in the United States Senate over Republicans. Meaning Democrats currently have control. But that could all change depending on whether incumbent Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey can fend off a challenge from Dave McCormick. (Well, there are a lot of possibilities about who could be the tipping point but since we’re in PA we’ll just focus on this one.)

73 degrees: Forecasted high for Philadelphia on Election Day. And no rain. So you have absolutely zero weather-related excuses to make for not voting.

$500: What many local women are paying these days to get their hair done. And they say that the economy isn’t strong?!