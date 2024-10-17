Republicans Go Gaga for Kamala Harris in Bucks County

At a Harris rally in the Philly burbs yesterday, it was an all-Republican cast, including Bob and Kristina Lange, the Chester County farmers who've been targeted with threats and harassment for appearing in an ad supporting the Vice President.

Kamala Harris’s campaign rally at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County on Wednesday featured a roster of speakers following the usual approach — endorsing her and denouncing Donald Trump. But this rally had a twist: Every single one of the speakers was a Republican.

With a “Country Over Party” banner as a backdrop, Harris took the stage with more than a dozen Republican former leaders, and at least one Republican who currently holds office: Willistown Township Supervisor Bob Lange, who with his wife Kristina introduced Harris to the stage. The Langes became the target of threats and harassment last month after appearing in a Harris campaign commercial (watch it here) that attracted national attention when it was aired on MSNBC.

“Never in a million years did either of us think that we’d be standing here supporting a Democrat,” Kristina said in her introduction. “But we’ve had enough.”

Bob, a Chester County farmer, said after the rally that it was “overwhelming” and “very emotional” to be on stage introducing Harris. Since the initial backlash to their appearance in the campaign ad, visitors to his farm market have voiced encouragement for his support of Harris, with 80 percent coming from Democrats and 20 percent from Republicans, he said.

During her speech, Harris emphasized themes of bipartisanship on a stage populated by Republicans including former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, former Pennsylvania Congressman Jim Greenwood, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman. “In a typical election year, you all being here with me might be a bit surprising, dare I say unusual,” Harris said. “But not in this election.” She repeated her pledge to appoint a Republican member to her cabinet and said the nation “must have a healthy two-party system.”

After the rally, Whitman said she thinks undecided voters may be swayed to vote for Harris by listening to her speeches — or to Trump’s. “Particularly in the last couple of speeches he’s given, he’s off the rails,” Whitman said.