Philadelphia’s Outdoor Dining Policy Is Plagued With Problems

Plus, Main Line high school kids get to sleep in.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Philadelphia’s Outdoor Dining Policy Is Plagued With Problems

The City Controller’s office just released a report on Philadelphia’s newish permitting process for restaurants that want to offer outdoor dining. And it’s fair to say that Controller Christy Brady and her staff uncovered some issues.

In what will come as no surprise to any restaurateur who has attempted to get such a permit, the report states that the process to do so is unnecessarily complex, costly, and otherwise burdensome to the restaurants.

“While carrying the reputation of one of the nation’s best food cities,” writes Brady, “Philadelphia has been ranked as one of the hardest places to do business in the country.”

Brady goes on to say that the city is making it so difficult and expensive for restaurants to obtain and maintain streeteries that many have just given up or don’t even consider applying in the first place. She points out that Pittsburgh’s annual streetery permit fee is $150 while Philadelphia’s is more than ten times that.

To read Brady’s full report and the recommendations her office has made to improve the process, click here.

Lower Merion High Schoolers Get to Sleep In Later

It’s back to school season, which has a whole lot of kids disappointed that summer is over. But there’s a bit of a silver lining to this particular cloud. That is, if you’re a high school student in the Lower Merion School District. In previous years, high school students in the district started school each day at 7:30 a.m. But under a new initiative the district is calling LMSD Smart Start, high school students now don’t have to be at school until 8:30 a.m. According to a statement from the district, the decision was made because research shows that “adolescents’ circadian rhythms change, making it difficult for them to go to sleep and wake up as early as younger children and adults.” And maybe, just maybe, because today’s weed is really, really, really strong.

The Philly-DNC Report

Michelle and Barack Obama were, of course, the big speakers on Tuesday at the DNC in Chicago. But Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who has managed to get his face on TV whilst in the crowd more than a few times at the DNC, also got his chance on the main stage. He used his three-minute segment at the mic to rip into Project 2025. You can watch his speech here. As for tonight, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to be one of the speakers before vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz.

By the Numbers

$25.89: What a typical back-to-school shopping trip will cost you at Walmart — including a backpack — according to this nifty new analysis by Inquirer reporter Henry Savage. He visited South Philly locations of Dollar Tree, Staples, Target and Walmart and compared all of those to Amazon and determined that Walmart is the cheapest option. But I’m giving it until December at the latest before the zipper on that $14.98 Walmart backpack breaks.

0: Brain power on display by a woman who climbed into a tiger enclosure at a zoo in South Jersey and tried to “entice” a tiger, in the words of police. Somebody needs to sit her down to watch a few old episodes of Nature on PBS.

$99.50: What a limited-view ticket in the 300 level will cost you for tonight’s Bruce Springsteen concert at Citizens Bank Park. For $564, you can stand in the pit right up front and hope that the boss drips some sweat on you. He’s also playing the ballpark on Friday, should you feel the need to glue yourself to the TV tonight for the Tim Walz DNC speech.

Like Smutty Fantasy Novels?

Then you’re in good company, explains longtime Philly Mag contributor Emily Goulet of the trend taking over mom book clubs.

Like Delicious Food?

Then it sounds like you need to get to Rosemary in Delco. Yes, Delco!

Local Talent

If you’re a Jason Kelce fan — and, really, who isn’t? — you should know that Philly Mag just published “Kelce: An Ultimate Fan Guide,” a magazine devoted to the man, the myth, the legend. You can get a copy here. Kelce is, of course, prepping to join the Monday Night Football team this season on ESPN. His first game with ESPN airs on September 9th. His first Monday Night game with the Eagles airs one week later, when we take on those birdbrains from Atlantic, the Falcons.

And in sad news, Philadelphia has lost a culinary legend. David Ansill of Pif fame has passed away. Here’s Philly Mag restaurant critic Jason Sheehan with a fond remembrance of the offbeat chef.