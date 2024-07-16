Confusion, Threats Follow Delco Pol’s “A for Effort” Post After Trump Shooting

Jess Branas claims her comment was about two New York strip steaks she had burnt — not about an assassination attempt.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Confusion, Threats Follow Delco Pol Jess Branas’s “A for Effort” Post After Trump Shooting

It was Saturday night, 7:29 p.m. Most of the Free World was talking about one thing: the shooting of Donald Trump, which had happened at 6:10 p.m. Social media was already filled with conspiracy theories, jokes, memes and statements wishing the gunman had been a more accurate shot.

And 7:29 p.m. is also precisely the time that first-term Upper Darby Councilperson Jess Branas took to Facebook and made the following post: “A for Effort.” Moments later, she posted a photo of grilled steaks and other grilled food in a backyard, along with the following message: “Jazz, drinks, and a good grill session followed by chocolate martinis makes a perfect staycation night.” Then a photo of chocolate martinis with “Happiness.”

It didn’t take long for all hell to break loose. Many on social media saw the “A for Effort” post and took it to refer to the gunman who shot Donald Trump. But Branas insists she was unaware of the shooting when she made the post. She claims that she was giving herself an A for effort after overcooking some New York strip steaks.

Overnight and into Sunday, negative comments poured in. Branas received threats. And then a friend told her she better look at Twitter. And that’s where Branas learned that she had just lost her full-time job as the district director for Heather Boyd, the state representative for Pennsylvania’s 163rd District.

“Violence has no place in politics,” wrote Boyd on Sunday evening. “Earlier today, a social media post made by a former member of my staff was brought to my attention. This matter has been dealt with swiftly.”

Branas says Boyd reached out to her prior to that, saying she had heard complaints about a social media post she had just made. But Branas says she told Boyd that all of her social media posts had been “innocent” and that they were all about her staycation. Branas tells me that Boyd’s phone started to cut out — Branas says she believes Boyd was on vacation in the mountains — and that the next thing she heard was from human resources, telling her she was out of a job.

“There wasn’t even a discussion,” Branas laments. “Nobody asked me what had happened. It was all so cut and dry. And unfair. I wish I could appeal. But the politicians are looking out for their elections. They have a PR problem, they just get rid of it. But it’s too bad. I really loved my job.”

As for her other job, there have been plenty of calls for her to resign as Upper Darby councilperson. But she has no plans to do so. Meanwhile, she says, the Upper Darby Police Department has her home under surveillance for her safety.

Boyd did not return a call seeking comment.

Mike Jerrick Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

A lot of people have taken notice that longtime Good Day Philadelphia co-host Mike Jerrick has been largely absent from Fox 29 for at least a few weeks. We now know why. Jerrick took to the airwaves yesterday to explain that he received a prostate cancer diagnosis in May and that he’s since had surgery to remove his prostate. He expects to return to the job later this summer. Jerrick said he decided to go public due to all the rampant speculation. “I wasn’t suspended,” Jerrick told viewers. “And I wasn’t fired, I didn’t get into trouble, And I wasn’t on a long vacation. I was getting this taken care of.” Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Mike!

Philly Hospital Rankings Released

I’m not sure how much stock you put in those U.S. News & World Report rankings. (If you’re into podcasts, listen to Malcolm Gladwell’s fascinating “Lord of the Rankings” episode of his Revisionist History podcast for more on the subject.) But the publication just released its ranking of the best hospitals in the Philadelphia area. And they are …

HUP-Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Pennsylvania Hospital Paoli Hospital Christiana Care Lankenau Hospital Jefferson Health – Abington Hospital Chester County Hospital Bryn Mawr Hospital Temple University Hospital Cooper University Hospital Jefferson Health — Stratford, Washington Township, and Cherry Hill

It should be noted that Penn declined to participate in the rankings last year due to some of the same issues Gladwell presents in his podcast.

By the Numbers

700: Number of people who have reported getting scam texts claiming they owe the Turnpike Commission for unpaid tolls.

2012: Last year where we saw temperatures hit 100 degrees in Philadelphia. But it looks like today could reset that clock.

19: Vehicles broken into or vandalized on just two blocks on Washington Avenue yesterday.

Local Talent

Don’t know the name John Chin? You should. He’s basically the mayor of Philly’s Chinatown. And I sat down with him for a conversation about the controversial Sixers arena, the exciting Chinatown Stitch project, and where to get the best roast duck in Chinatown. You can read the full interview here.