Does the Avenue of the Arts Really Need a $100 Million Makeover?

Plus, Mayor Parker declares, "I am at war."

The other day, we learned about a plan to transform the Avenue of the Arts. Not just a plan. But a plan said to cost upwards of $100 million, with at least $1 million coming from taxpayers. They’re calling it the Avenue of the Arts 2.0. And, if things work out the way the organizers want them to, the transformation will eventually stretch the entire length of Broad Street from City Hall to Washington Avenue.

Like me, some of you might have had some immediate skepticism about the Avenue of the Arts 2.0. You might think that $100 million is a whole lot of money to spend on South Broad Street.

Granted, most of the money will come from foundations or private individuals — meaning most of it is not your money — but there are always other things those foundations and individuals could spend that money on.

Maybe you think that North Broad Street could use the money more than could South Broad Street, not to mention all the less-centralized neighborhoods in Philly that could use a $100 million infusion, or even $100,000. Or maybe you recall those ridiculous and controversial light towers on the Avenue of the Arts and Washington Avenue that somebody spent plenty of money on way back when.

It’s fair to be skeptical. We should be skeptical. No matter where the money is coming from, it’s our city. But we should also keep open minds. And that’s exactly what I tried to do, thinking I would take a look at the renderings of and other information about the Avenue of the Arts 2.0 and make a more informed decision.

Well, after looking at all the renderings and after reading my colleague Sandy Smith’s piece on the Avenue of the Arts 2.0, I have to say, I’m not thrilled. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that they want to spend $100 million to add some shrubbery, some benches, and some public art to South Broad Street. I’m not necessarily opposed to the idea of transforming South Broad Street — nor am I necessarily for it — but the plan in place just doesn’t seem like a good enough plan. As one keen observer on city development put it to me: “It’s wildly underwhelming and possibly the least you could do and still say you’ve done something.”

But what do you think? I’d love to know. Use the reader mail link above to shoot me your thoughts. And if you think I don’t publish reader mail, just scroll down for a good one.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker: “I Am at War”

Months ago, Mayor Parker set a deadline of July 15th — that’s this Monday — for all city workers to get back to the office after years of working from home. The city is being sued over her demand. On Wednesday, Parker held a press conference about the controversy, and she did not back down. Not even a little.

“I hope it is evident to you that I am trying to go to war,” Parker told the crowd. “I am at war. I’m at war, Philadelphia, with the status quo here in the city of Philadelphia. Trying to use every tool possible to do the best I can with what I have as your mayor, to make good on the commitment that I’ve made to each of you when I asked you to help me on this journey.”

You can watch her full speech here.

Local Talent

It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard anything from Amber Rose. If you have no idea who I’m talking about, she’s a Philly-born rapper and minor television celebrity, pictured below.

She dated Kanye West. And then she married and later divorced Pennsylvania rapper Wiz Khalifa. And you may have seen her on Dancing with the Stars. Ugh. Enough. Anyway, she’s coming out of obscurity and irrelevance to speak at the Republican National Convention next week. And not all Republicans are enthused. Wake me up when it’s over.

Speaking of disgraced Philadelphians, Will Smith is reportedly hoping that the success of his fourth Bad Boys movie will convince the people who run the Oscars to let him back into the club.

By the Numbers

$29,480: Average salary for a child care worker in Pennsylvania. Because we want to make sure the people taking care of our kids are well-compensated, right?!

3 percent: Increase in what you’ll pay for transactions with businesses at Philly’s airport thanks to a new fee. They call it an “employee wage and benefit fee.” Naturally, the owner of the business gets the money.

31,000: Square footage of yet another pickleball center destined for the area. Can you feel the excitement oozing from my pores? Anyway, if pickleball is your thing, my colleague put together this guide to the best places to play pickleball in the region.

Reader Mail

Earlier this week, I told you about the Main Line middle schoolers who set up fake TikTok accounts in the name of their teachers. And then they used those accounts to attribute all kinds of nasty statements and illegal behavior to said teachers. The New York Times referred to this campaign, which targeted about a fourth of the school’s staff, as “the first known mass attack of its kind in the United States.” But one Delco resident took issue with the use of the word “attack” and with the reporting on the story in general. Here’s what former Pennsylvania State Representative candidate Michelle Mattus had to say:

The NYT called it an Attack. I think that is too far. These damaging and offensive TikTok accounts were created by middle school children. In some cases to entertain themselves and others. In other cases to “punish” teachers they disliked for whatever reason. Is it wrong? YES. But is TikTok a platform for a group of kids who don’t have many other ways to voice their own (misdirected) power? Also yes. But an “attack” implies that it was organized. Or that they wanted to do something greater than just act like a bunch of mean little assholes. Kids have ALWAYS made fun of, mocked, imitated and otherwise cruelly parodied teachers and others in authority. The only reason these parodies have further reaching consequences is because of the viral nature of social media. In generations past, this sort of thing would have had an audience no larger than whoever was in the room. The school administrators are in an impossible situation where they are expected to take on the role of what is really parenting, in order to protect their employees. They cannot allow it to go unchecked as it would contribute to a horrible working environment for the teachers, and students alike. But [as it was reported], these videos were created outside of school grounds and hours. Students have protected freedom of speech, but not freedom from the consequences of their speech. They may have opened themselves and their families up to civil suits from the teachers. The parents in these families should have known what their children and their friends were doing on social media. But they also should have raised them to respect others enough not to have done these things in the first place. I have heard of a local Catholic school that had a situation with children on a group text saying mean things about teachers. Not NYT coverage level of a problem, but I mention it to say that the impetus to criticize those in authority is common. ESPECIALLY for kids who don’t understand the greater implications of their actions.

I’m with Michelle. Particularly on the “little assholes” part.