Megan Boni, a.k.a. Girl On Couch, Explains Her TikTok Success

The Main Line native tells all.

One day, you’re working a normal job, doing normal life things. The next day, you post a silly little video on TikTok and … boom! Here, Main Line native Megan Boni, who recently posted a silly little video on her Girl On Couch TikTok account, explains what happened next.

My full name is … Megan Boni, which of course made all the kids call me Mega-Boner.

Online, I am known as … Girl on Couch, because I realized I was rotting my brain out on TikTok for hours and hours from the same spot on my couch.

Before April 30th, I was … a normal corporate gal working in sales. And then I decided to do a TikTok video making fun of girls who complain about being single but have a huge list of needs. As the video says, all I’m asking for is a man in finance with a trust fund, six-five, blue eyes. It quickly got tens of millions of views and will get many, many more.

What all that means is … that I just got a music deal with Universal for the 10-second song that pays me more than my full-time job would pay me in a year, with the potential for much, much more. So I quit said job. I’ve gotten all kinds of brand deals, like Tinder just paid me handsomely for 15 seconds of me in a hoodie. All these underwear companies are sending me free stuff.

I’d describe myself as … lazy, personable and funny. But mostly lazy.

I’m an aspiring … actress and comedian.

I grew up in … Bryn Mawr, went to Harriton High. My parents just downsized from Bryn Mawr to Rittenhouse.

Whenever I come back to Philly, I always go to … Manhattan Bagel. That’s so embarrassing. And my mom buys me clothes at Boyds. Love Boyds.

These days, I live in … Chelsea. I moved here after graduating Penn State, and I’m finishing my online Temple MBA this fall.

When I’m not on TikTok, I am … bingeing any and every show. I fall asleep to 20/20 crime episodes like a psychopath.

Facebook is … irrelevant.

The thing I miss most about Philly is … its manageability.

Dating in 2024 is … miserable. Online dating has made me far too picky. You keep X’ing people over just one trait, even though they’re great.

The last time I dated a guy I met in person was … so long ago. Years.

My ideal man has … whatever color eyes, however tall — but preferably five-11 — and has to balance me out by being much more chill.

By the time I turn 30, I hope to be … on Saturday Night Live as a regular cast member. My idols are Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig.

The secret to TikTok is … you have to say something crazy in the first three seconds.

If you tell me you’re not on TikTok, I will tell you that … I’m jealous.

The last time I had a cheesesteak was … just two weeks ago, at Dino’s in Margate. I’ll be in Margate all summer, since I just quit my job.

My current playlist includes … Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, SZA and Sabrina Carpenter.

The dumbest pickup line a guy has DM’d me was … “Are you an alien? Because you’re out of this world.”

An average dinner for me is … Chipotle. Chicken burrito. Three times a week.

One thing New York needs to steal from Philly is … great fans. Philly breeds die-hard fans and people just obsessed with the city. I love it.

Published as “One of Us: Megan Boni” in the July 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.