Neither the principal nor the school district will explain her absence.

CAPA Parents and Students Want to Know What Happened to Principal Joanne Beaver

Last Friday, scores of seniors at Philadelphia’s High School for the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) wore their finest to Center City’s Loews Hotel for the school’s prom. But one person who wasn’t in attendance: Joanne Beaver, the woman who’s been principal of the famed Philadelphia high school since 2015.

As a matter of fact, Beaver, a school district employee for some 33 years, hasn’t stepped foot in CAPA or participated in any CAPA activities since the beginning of May, say parents, students and employees of the school.

“We haven’t seen her in weeks,” a woman answering the phone in CAPA’s main office (who didn’t identify herself) told me last week. “Nobody has any idea where she is or what happened.”

To be clear, the 58-year-old Northern Liberties resident isn’t a missing person. She simply hasn’t been at work.

CAPA mom Charlotte Calmels says she’s shocked by the lack of communication from the school and the district about the situation. Not only have the school and district not explained to parents why the school is suddenly without a principal — they haven’t even informed parents that Beaver’s not there, say parents. Everybody just kind of figured it out as days turned into weeks and then a month. Calmels and others have asked the school, an assistant superintendent, and board members for answers but have received none.

“It’s all just so odd,” says Calmels, whose daughter is graduating on Monday. “She disappears from school grounds, and we have a complete lack of information and transparency from the district. It just seems really shady that no one is willing to address this. They’re supposed to communicate with parents, staff and students. But they’re not.”

Calmels and other parents have taken to social media, posting the following graphic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter:

One such parent is Susan DeAngelis, whose daughter is also a senior.

“Starting during the pandemic, I would check in with her a lot to see how she was doing,” DeAngelis says of Beaver. “And now, nothing. This has been a long series of weeks. Everybody is getting ready for prom and graduation, with no principal to be found. And the district hasn’t sent a substitute principal or anything like that.”

DeAngelis says Beaver always had an “open-door and open-phone” policy, and that every Sunday, parents would get robocalls from her letting them know what was happening in the coming week. Since her departure, DeAngelis says, communication from the school has come to a halt.

“We’re in the middle of blundering our way through graduation,” says DeAngelis. “Getting information from the school has been like pulling teeth.”

Last Friday, as her daughter was preparing for prom, DeAngelis tweeted the following at superintendent Tony Watlington: “So this is how my @PHLschools parent experience ends … No communication from anyone? Why are we not getting any communication/information? SDP has to inform its staff, students, communities by insuring communication and be more transparent!”

DeAngelis says she still hasn’t heard anything official.

A spokesperson for the school district declined to comment other than to say the district was preparing a statement but couldn’t give any kind of time frame for that. Parents say the district has been telling them the same thing for weeks — when they can get a response at all. The spokesperson confirms that Beaver is still employed by the district.

When reached for comment on her cell phone, Beaver was friendly but declined to comment, saying, “I’m not at liberty to disclose anything.”

“Somebody needs to say something — and soon,” says one parent, who asked to remain anonymous. “Because there are all kinds of rumors flying. This is, after all, a high school.”

