The latest incident occurred on SEPTA. Plus, why Krasner says he needs a $7 million boost.

Antisemitic incidents have reached an all-time high in the United States, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. And Philadelphia is not immune.

In less than a month, we’ve seen three high-profile instances of antisemitism in Philadelphia. Over in Port Richmond, it was stickers emblazoned with antisemitic imagery. On the other side of town, in Chestnut Hill, people spotted antisemitic fliers. And now, in the latest incident, antisemitic propaganda is being distributed on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line, as the Inquirer reports.

In an earlier Inquirer story, a local Anti-Defamation League rep commenting on the rise of antisemitism said he used to say that hate was “becoming normalized” in this country. But now? He’s stopped using the word “becoming.”

“The reality is, hate in all its forms is normalized,” he said.

Yay us.

To report antisemitism in the Philadelphia area to the Anti-Defamation League, fill out this form.

Speaking of Disturbing …

Inside school shooting training simulations on the Main Line.

Landlord Troubles

Fox News takes a look at the problem of squatters in Philly.

What to Do With The Roundhouse

Should it stay or should it go?

About That Philly Pops Drama

With the future of the musical group uncertain — and with the musicians’ union filing a federal lawsuit against the organization — longtime subscribers want their money back.

By the Numbers

$7 million: Funding increase embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says he needs to deal with all the retail thefts and carjackings in the city.

516: Life-sized Phillies Phanatics you could fit on the huge new Phanavision screen inside Citizens Bank Park.

1: Ranking of Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, on a highly questionable new list of the “Best Places to Live in the United States.”

3: Other Philly suburbs among the top 10 on that same list, with Ardmore in third place, Penn Wynne in fifth, and Devon landing in ninth position.

4: Consecutive years that Chesterbrook has clinched the top spot, out of 17,932 towns across the entire country.

$80 trillion: Bonus we hope Chesterbrook is giving its publicist.

And from the It’s-All-Good Sports Desk …

Volleyball night! My team was unstoppable, she said modestly. And of course, this was the night the Phils finally won one, trouncing the Yankees 4-1. Kyle Schwarber got things started with a homer in the first:

And Brandon Marsh hit one, too, in the third. The two teams go at it again today at 1:05. Hey, it’s a start!

The Union faced off against Atlas FC in Chester in the quarterfinals of that CONCACAF thing. It was another long slog of a 0-0 game until the 89th minute, when Dániel Gazdag just barely scored on a PK after the Atlas keeper committed a grievous foul. Better than nothing, right? We’ll take it.

And it was the Sixers at home vs. the Celtics in a wild one. Rumor had it ahead of time that some of our starters would be sitting, but that was a bloody lie: At the tip-off, it was Embiid, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Harden. Philly fans were hoping the start of this one would be better than the first quarter against the Bucks on Sunday, and they got their wish, as the Sixers jumped out to a 12-5 lead. The Celts tied it up, though, on a 14-6 run, and they kept it close. End of first quarter: Sixers up, 28-22.

In the second, Sixer shooting cooled off, and the Celts went out front on a 7-0 run. Seesaw time! Embiid was 6-for-7 from the field, but the rest of the gang was 7-for-25. Things picked up a bit toward the buzzer with a 7-0 Sixers run. At the half: 53-46 Sixers.

That got cut to two in the third, then to one, 66-65, but then Embiid got pissed and went to work. By the close of the quarter, he had 38 points, and the MVP cheers were loud: 72-67. But in the fourth, all tied up thanks to a 10-2 Boston run: nerve-racking! And then a Boston lead: 77-74. On the plus side: Brickin’ for Chicken! On the minus side: 86-81 Boston halfway through. Time out Sixers.

And look at P.J. Tucker, hitting two straight threes to put the Sixers up six to cap a 14-3 run. And a technical called on Boston! Dunk by Embiid for 50 points! Another Tucker three? WTF!

A mess at the very, very end, a foul on Embiid, ball to the Celtics with two seconds … nah. I cannot tell you how many times I typed “And the Sixers win” and had to erase it while writing this. And the Sixers win, 103-101.

The Flyers also played.

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.