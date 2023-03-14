New York Times Takes Deep Dive Into Penn’s Amy Wax Problem

Plus, 45 percent of Philadelphians have no idea who their city councilperson is, new poll suggests.

The New York Times Takes a Deep Dive Into the University of Pennsylvania’s Amy Wax Problem

It’s hard to believe that we’re still talking about Amy Wax, the controversial University of Pennsylvania law professor who has been pissing people off by saying things like “not all cultures are created equal” for years. She’s apparently not a big fan of same-sex marriage. She once suggested that white Anglo-Saxon Protestant cultural norms are superior to all others. Oh, and then there was the time she said maybe we shouldn’t let so many Asians into the country. You get the picture.

This has all become known as the University of Pennsylvania’s Amy Wax problem. Wax is credentialed out the wazoo and, more importantly, she’s a tenured professor at the University of Pennsylvania. So you can’t just fire her, right? Or maybe you can, say some at the Ivy League school. And firing her is just what the Philadelphia Tribune calls for in a new op-ed. (That’s not exactly a new idea. Calls for Penn to fire Wax have been coming in strong since at least 2017. In fact, the Tribune ran a similar piece last year, to no avail.)

But where does Free Speech begin? And where does Free Speech end? Especially in the classroom. Yes, Wax has said all sorts of awful things. But once we start firing professors because they say things we don’t like, well, I think the phrase “slippery slope” comes to mind. Who’s next? I dunno. I’m asking.

Anyway, the New York Times just published what is the most through and nuanced piece on Penn’s Amy Wax problem that I’ve read. It includes her detractors. Her supporters. And a good breakdown of what all this means. Put this story on your Tuesday reading list.

Yeah, They Had to Use the “Painting the Town Red” Line. Ugh.

NBC 10 explains why crews are painting part of Market street in a “crimson hue” from Juniper Street to 4th Street.

Right Place, Right Time?

Because of course my new best friend Steve Keeley was on the scene this morning when a man smashed a minivan right into police headquarters. Some news outlets are reporting that it’s unclear whether the act was intentional. Keeley says his law enforcement sources say they believe it was.

By the Numbers

$3.7 billion: Amount the feds say it would take to get all the homes in the Philadelphia area into a state of good repair.

43: The number of years that Republican City Councilmember Brian O’Neill of Northeast Philly has held his council seat; some say his time is up.

45: Percentage of surveyed Philadelphians who say they have no idea who their City Councilperson is, according to yet another fascinating data-driven report from the Lenfest Institute.

50mph: Predicted speed of wind gusts in the region throughout the day, with average speeds from 25 to 30 mph, according to a National Weather Service advisory in effect from 1 p.m. today until midnight.

6: Number of weeks the now-over grad student strike at Temple lasted.

And from the See-Ya Sports Desk …

Good news if you bleed green: Jason Kelce announced he’s spurning retirement and returning to the Eagles for the coming season!

I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 13, 2023

Love that guy. On the other hand:

Eagles have lost 3 of 19 free agents, thus far: LT Andre Dillard: Tennessee Titans

DT Javon Hargrave: San Francisco 49ers

LB T.J. Edwards: Chicago Bears They've retained a pair of key veterans in center Jason Kelce and defensive end Brandon Graham. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 13, 2023

Better make that four, since safety Marcus Epps is off to the Raiders.

Um, local boy (Millville, NJ) makes good! This was in the first inning of the World Baseball Classic:

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/1635470672792092672

In Sixers news, guess who’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week again? Hallo, Joel Embiid!

The Braves visit the Phils this afternoon at 1:05 down in Florida. In soccer news, the Union play Alianza again in that CONCACAF madness; they played last Tuesday to a 0-0 tie.

In college hoops, Temple alum Aaron McKie, a former Sixer, resigned as head coach at his alma mater after four seasons; he’ll be a special adviser for the school’s athletic department.

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.