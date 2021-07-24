News

Beer, Cheesesteaks, Mascots and More: What Our Readers Nominated as the Best of Philly

We asked, you answered: Here are this year’s reader picks.

reader poll

According to our reader poll, Pizzeria Beddia makes the best pies in town. Photograph by Ian Shiver

When we asked our subscribers to nominate their favorite places around the city, there were some that were recommended over and over again. Here are a few of the most frequently mentioned.

PIZZA

Pizzeria Beddia
1313 North Lee Street, Fishtown

“The crust is perfection, and the flavor combinations are so not boring!” — Jenny Rickard, Fairmount

CHEESESTEAK

Angelo’s Pizzeria
736 South 9th Street, Bella Vista

“They bake their own bread and cut their own meat, and the flavors are out of this world.” — Joe Maglio, Northeast Philly

LOCAL BEER

Yards Brewing Company
500 Spring Garden Street, Old City

“Their lagers and ales are simple but the best.” — Luca, Rittenhouse

MUSEUM

The Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Ben Franklin Parkway, Fairmount

“It beautifully represents art through the ages with something for every taste.” — Lisa, Chester

NEWSCASTER

Jim Gardner

“The best there was, the best there is, the best there ever will be.” —Christopher Rehmann, Conshohocken

PARK
Rittenhouse Square
1800 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse

“Beautiful surrounding, with amazing restaurants around.” —Davide Lubrano Lavadera, Queen Village

 

GRITTY vs.THE PHANATIC?

56% voted Gritty
44% voted Phanatic

Published as “Reader Favorites” in the August 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Reader Poll: What Subscribers Nominated as the Best of Philly

  2. This Is What Got Me Through the Pandemic in Philly

  3. Mayor Jim Kenney Doesn't Care About Black People

  4. Boycotting Chick-fil-A? Here Are 243 Other Companies You Might Avoid

  5. The Ridiculously Cute Love Story of Julie and Zach Ertz