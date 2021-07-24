Beer, Cheesesteaks, Mascots and More: What Our Readers Nominated as the Best of Philly

We asked, you answered: Here are this year’s reader picks.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

When we asked our subscribers to nominate their favorite places around the city, there were some that were recommended over and over again. Here are a few of the most frequently mentioned.

PIZZA

Pizzeria Beddia

1313 North Lee Street, Fishtown

“The crust is perfection, and the flavor combinations are so not boring!” — Jenny Rickard, Fairmount

CHEESESTEAK

Angelo’s Pizzeria

736 South 9th Street, Bella Vista

“They bake their own bread and cut their own meat, and the flavors are out of this world.” — Joe Maglio, Northeast Philly

LOCAL BEER

Yards Brewing Company

500 Spring Garden Street, Old City

“Their lagers and ales are simple but the best.” — Luca, Rittenhouse

MUSEUM

The Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Ben Franklin Parkway, Fairmount

“It beautifully represents art through the ages with something for every taste.” — Lisa, Chester

NEWSCASTER

Jim Gardner

“The best there was, the best there is, the best there ever will be.” —Christopher Rehmann, Conshohocken

PARK

Rittenhouse Square

1800 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse

“Beautiful surrounding, with amazing restaurants around.” —Davide Lubrano Lavadera, Queen Village

GRITTY vs.THE PHANATIC?

56% voted Gritty

44% voted Phanatic

Published as “Reader Favorites” in the August 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.