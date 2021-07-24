Beer, Cheesesteaks, Mascots and More: What Our Readers Nominated as the Best of Philly
We asked, you answered: Here are this year’s reader picks.
When we asked our subscribers to nominate their favorite places around the city, there were some that were recommended over and over again. Here are a few of the most frequently mentioned.
PIZZA
Pizzeria Beddia
1313 North Lee Street, Fishtown
“The crust is perfection, and the flavor combinations are so not boring!” — Jenny Rickard, Fairmount
CHEESESTEAK
Angelo’s Pizzeria
736 South 9th Street, Bella Vista
“They bake their own bread and cut their own meat, and the flavors are out of this world.” — Joe Maglio, Northeast Philly
LOCAL BEER
Yards Brewing Company
500 Spring Garden Street, Old City
“Their lagers and ales are simple but the best.” — Luca, Rittenhouse
MUSEUM
The Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Ben Franklin Parkway, Fairmount
“It beautifully represents art through the ages with something for every taste.” — Lisa, Chester
NEWSCASTER
“The best there was, the best there is, the best there ever will be.” —Christopher Rehmann, Conshohocken
PARK
Rittenhouse Square
1800 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse
“Beautiful surrounding, with amazing restaurants around.” —Davide Lubrano Lavadera, Queen Village
GRITTY vs.THE PHANATIC?
56% voted Gritty
44% voted Phanatic
Published as “Reader Favorites” in the August 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.