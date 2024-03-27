Q&A

This South Philly Sports Apparel Brand Is a Home Run With Fans

With Blessed in Distress, Jennifer Basile hand-dyes sweatshirts inspired by the Phillies and other teams.

Blessed in Distress philly sports clothes phillies

Blessed in Distress founder Jennifer Basile / Photography by Julia Lehman

I make: Custom Philly sports-inspired sweatshirts. All items are made to order — spray-dyed and solid, cropped and full-length, hoodies­ and quarter-zips. I design clothes for babies through adult 5XL.

It all began: When the pandemic hit. My job as a sixth-grade teacher transitioned to virtual learning, so I had extra time — even though my son was about four or five months old. I started out dyeing and distressing­ graphic t-shirts. Then a good friend was like, “You live in South Philly; you should start doing the Philly sports.” And that took off, so I’ve stuck with it.

Blessed in Distressed Phillies sports clothing

Jennifer Basile works on her Cricut machine to make a Blessed in Distressed Phillies-inspired shirt.

Every piece is hand-dyed: I scrunch up the sweatshirt, spray it with fabric dye, flip it over, and spray it again. Then I put it through my washing machine at home to fade the color. Once that’s done, I fray the bottom or do some distressing­ with scissors on the front. I work with graphic designers to bring my ideas to life. Graphics are heat-pressed, or I print them on my Cricut. My turnaround time for orders is typically two weeks.

My most popular style is: The “Dancing On My Own” design inspired by the Phillies’ playoff runs. I can see Citizens Bank Park from my classroom window.

Blessed in Distress philly sports clothes phillies

Phillies-inspired graphics by Blessed in Distress

I’m inspired by: Philly sports fans. They’re the most passionate that exist, I swear. I don’t realize how much of these products I’m making,­ and then to see them out — it’s mind-blowing. I once got messages from two different people at a bar in Kansas City, when the Eagles were playing, and they were like, “We recognized­ each other’s merchandise because we both knew it was from you.” They got a picture together and sent it to me. It’s the coolest thing.

Published as “Team Player” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

