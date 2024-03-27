This South Philly Sports Apparel Brand Is a Home Run With Fans

With Blessed in Distress, Jennifer Basile hand-dyes sweatshirts inspired by the Phillies and other teams.

I make: Custom Philly sports-inspired sweatshirts. All items are made to order — spray-dyed and solid, cropped and full-length, hoodies­ and quarter-zips. I design clothes for babies through adult 5XL.

It all began: When the pandemic hit. My job as a sixth-grade teacher transitioned to virtual learning, so I had extra time — even though my son was about four or five months old. I started out dyeing and distressing­ graphic t-shirts. Then a good friend was like, “You live in South Philly; you should start doing the Philly sports.” And that took off, so I’ve stuck with it.

Every piece is hand-dyed: I scrunch up the sweatshirt, spray it with fabric dye, flip it over, and spray it again. Then I put it through my washing machine at home to fade the color. Once that’s done, I fray the bottom or do some distressing­ with scissors on the front. I work with graphic designers to bring my ideas to life. Graphics are heat-pressed, or I print them on my Cricut. My turnaround time for orders is typically two weeks.

My most popular style is: The “Dancing On My Own” design inspired by the Phillies’ playoff runs. I can see Citizens Bank Park from my classroom window.

I’m inspired by: Philly sports fans. They’re the most passionate that exist, I swear. I don’t realize how much of these products I’m making,­ and then to see them out — it’s mind-blowing. I once got messages from two different people at a bar in Kansas City, when the Eagles were playing, and they were like, “We recognized­ each other’s merchandise because we both knew it was from you.” They got a picture together and sent it to me. It’s the coolest thing.

Published as “Team Player” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.