This New Line of Women’s Golf Apparel Looks Chic From the Course to the Clubhouse

Montco-based Forward Golf champions the sport’s social aspect.

Après-golf is a thing now thanks to Montco-based Forward Golf, a women’s-wear brand that champions the sport’s social aspect. “It’s about the company we keep and the fun we’re having,” says co-founder Michelle Prescott, a PR and marketing pro who has worked in TV production for the PGA Tour Champions. (Co-founder Brittany Bollard has a background in fashion and wellness, with stints at Anthropologie and parent company URBN.)

The good-vibes-only golfers — Prescott’s been playing for 10 years and Bollard for six — came up with the idea after finding the selection of stylish, wearable apparel lacking. So they took what they love most about their day-to-day clothing and translated it to the course. Their first collection launched in April, with course-to-cocktails skirts (with under-shorts!), tops and a jacket in green, navy and camel hues.

Now, I should note here that I’m not much of a golfer. Even mini golf is a bit complicated for me. But I am a lover of fashion, and as soon as I saw the pleated Nico faux wrap skirt, shown above, I knew I had to have it — not to mention what top and shoes from my closet to pair it with and which upcoming outing (dinner with a friend, far from any course) I could don it for. Did I get mistaken for a golfer? No. But I sure had a few folks ask me where I got my skirt.

Up next for Forward Golf? What Prescott and Bollard are calling “Sand Trap Social Club” — gatherings at driving ranges or on the course, intended to expand the women’s golf community. And that’s enough to make me want to give golf another swing. Hat, $45, polo, $112, socks, $16, and skirt, $168, all at forwardgolf.com.

Published as “Swing Time” in the August 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.