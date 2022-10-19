Mid-Century Modern and Farmhouse Styles Meet in This Penn Valley Home

ROHE Creative blended the couple’s style to create a harmonious design. Think Mad Men meets Magnolia Network.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

He loves mid-century modern. She prefers farmhouse chic. What do you do when your clients — in this case, a husband and wife — want both? At ROHE Creative, you deliver both; that’s what designers did for this family of four moving to the Main Line. Think apron-front sinks and Shaker-style cabinets living in harmony with 1960s sectionals and geometric artwork. Think Mad Men meets Magnolia Network. It helps that the home had good bones. The mid-century elements were there just waiting to be uncovered, designer Kate Rohrer says: “You could see it in the two-story vaulted ceilings, crossbeams and split-level layout.” So ROHE knocked down walls and let the natural light in.

The warm neutral color palette, playing with tans, deep browns and warmer whites, achieves a clean, streamlined aesthetic without feeling sterile. It’s complemented by the greenery that peeks through every window. The homeowners and their active eight-year-old twins love to hang out and watch TV in the cozy sunken family room, where a black barn door seems perfectly situated. In a place so harmonious, you’d never guess there were ever any disagreements at all.

“We were able to unify everything, creating an energy and communication between all the rooms, and come to a color palette throughout,” says Rohrer.

Family room

In true mid-century fashion, the family gathers on a vintage Vladimir Kagan wrap-around sectional sofa from the Modern Republic. All furnishings are vintage save for a Target burled wood side table and Pottery Barn throw blanket.

Dining room

The home’s hilltop placement makes for lovely window views and added color. Benjamin Johnson at Workerman Studios built the warm walnut dining table; the chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and artwork is by Ilana Greenberg.

Bedroom

Here, a Discount MCM nightstand holds a vintage clock and table lamp. Vintage artwork from Rare Co. rests above the bed, which is fitted in Casaluna linen bedding.

Living room

A mix of new and vintage furnishings includes a custom tufted bench by ROHE Creative, lounge chairs from Urban Outfitters, and a Ralph Lauren sisal rug.

Published as “Habitat: Balancing Act” in the November 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.