The Ultimate Pairing Guide to Philly Mag’s 2026 Wine & Dine

From Tibetan dumplings and bellinis to smoked brisket and pinot noir, here’s how to navigate this year’s Wine & Dine menu.

Philadelphia magazine’s 2025 Wine & Dine / Photography by Theresa Regan

If you’ve ever found yourself staring at a menu, wondering which vintage truly unlocks the depth of flavor of your entrée, this is the night you’ve been waiting for. Next Thursday, February 19th, Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine event will be transforming the Kimmel Center into the city’s most sophisticated tasting room, bringing together some of the city’s top restaurants and premium wines from around the world for a night of indulgence.

With 40 restaurants and 250 wines coming to Wine & Dine, the menu is expansive. So the pro move to making the most out of the evening is getting the VIP ticket. While General Admission gets you in at 6 p.m., the VIPs get a head start at 5. That extra hour lets you beat the crowds so you can explore the pairings without the lines. Plus, there’s an exclusive VIP lounge with even more high-end pours that you won’t get on the main floor.

GA tickets still come with a lot of perks. Even without the early start, it’s a passport to the best flavors the city has to offer. And you’ll still have access to the best part of the night: the wine pairings.

To help guide your palate through the evening’s menu, we’ve put together a list of recommended pairings matching Philly’s best bites with some of the most exciting wines we’ll be pouring at the event. From the bright acidity of a Mural City Cellars’ Pinot Gris cutting through the rich hamachi crudo from Banshee, to the deep, dark fruit of Varvaglion Primitivo bring out the bold flavors of the dry-braised beef from WineDive Rittenhouse, here are the duos we’re looking forward to.

Menu

Sopa de Plantano con Chicharrón, Amy’s Pastellilos
Francis Coppola Diamond Santa Barbara Pinot Noir

Hamachi Crudo with Passionfruit, Preserved Chilies and Thai Basil, Banshee
Mural City Cellars Pinot Gris

Aguachile Vegano with Hearts of Palm and Avocado, El Chingon Philly
Robert Mondavi Winery Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley

Lobster + Sweetbread Terrine with a Roasted Tomato-Lobster Vinaigrette, Forsythia
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne

Slow Cooked Bulgogi Beef Taco with a Cucumber Kimchi Slaw, Korea Taqueria
Petit Verdot Vol. Two Auburn Road Vineyards

Duck Carnitas Gordita with a Mango Salsa, La Baja by chef Dionicio Jiménez
Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon

Pierogi z Moskiem with Smoked Brisket, Little Walter’s
Black Stallion North Coast Pinot Noir

Strozzapreti Aglio Olio e Peperoncino, Midnight Pasta by Natalia
Varvaglione Primitivo di Manduria Papale 2020

Braised Short Rib with Ancho Chile and Parsnip Puree, Randall’s Restaurant
Wente Wetmore Cabernet Sauvignon

Birria-ni – Beef Birria Biryani with Consommé Salsa Verde Chutney, REUBY
Marques de Caceres Rioja Crianza

Shrimp Crudo, Rhythm & Spirits
Double Diamond Sauvignon Blanc

Cambodian Bolognese Spaghetti, Sahbyy Food
Trapiche Tesoro Malbec

Peking Duck Bao with Hoisin and Scallion, Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards Semi-Dry Riesling

Crab Cake with Corn and Black Bean Relish, Sky View Restaurant & Lounge
Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Chicken Tinga Tostadas, South Philly Barbacoa & Casa Mexico
Miraval Cotes de Provence Rosé

Beef Tartare with Horseradish Aioli, Square 1682
Lingua Franca Pinot Noir

Kiribath with Katta Sambol, Sri’s Company
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio Valdadige

Loukaniko – Greek Pork Sausage with Orange and Leeks, Stina
Saldo Zinfandel

French Onion Soup Crostini, Tavern on Camac
Bread & Butter Chardonnay

Pan Seared Scallops, The Prime Rib at Live Casino Philadelphia
Prisoner Chardonnay

“Industry Bowl” – Dry Braised Beef with Creamy Mashed Potatoes, WineDive Rittenhouse
Varvaglione Primitivo di Manduria Papale 2020

Dry Aged Masu Crudo, Uchi Philadelphia
St. Supery Sauvignon Blanc

Tsel Momo Tibetan Dumplings, White Yak
Cipriani Bellini

Sweets

Brûléed Cheesecake, The Cake Vault

Philly Churros on Dark Chocolate Mousse, El Merkury

Classic Cake Desserts, Classic Cake

Artisan Gelato and Sorbet, Cloud Cups

Special Tasting Experiences

Miniature three-course tasting at the Editor’s Table, 1906 at Longwood Garden

Curated Selection of Cheese and Charcuterie, Di Bruno Bros.

After Party Highlight

Enjoy Chicken Parm Nuggets at the event followed by exclusive drink and food specials offered from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Attico Rooftop

VIP

Meatball & Gravy, Giuseppe & Sons
Castellare Chianti Classico

Crab & Caviar Roll with Celery Remoulade, Bar Lesieur
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

Arancini Cacio, Prunella
Damilano Barbera d’Asti

Focaccia with Honey Butter and Bee Pollen, Via Locusta
Duckhorn Chardonnay

VIP tickets are $180, General Admission is $135, and GA Designated Driver is $90. Each ticket has an additional $10 fee. You can get your tickets to Philadelphia magazine’s 2026 Wine & Dine here.

