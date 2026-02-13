The Ultimate Pairing Guide to Philly Mag’s 2026 Wine & Dine

From Tibetan dumplings and bellinis to smoked brisket and pinot noir, here’s how to navigate this year’s Wine & Dine menu.

If you’ve ever found yourself staring at a menu, wondering which vintage truly unlocks the depth of flavor of your entrée, this is the night you’ve been waiting for. Next Thursday, February 19th, Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine event will be transforming the Kimmel Center into the city’s most sophisticated tasting room, bringing together some of the city’s top restaurants and premium wines from around the world for a night of indulgence.

With 40 restaurants and 250 wines coming to Wine & Dine, the menu is expansive. So the pro move to making the most out of the evening is getting the VIP ticket. While General Admission gets you in at 6 p.m., the VIPs get a head start at 5. That extra hour lets you beat the crowds so you can explore the pairings without the lines. Plus, there’s an exclusive VIP lounge with even more high-end pours that you won’t get on the main floor.

GA tickets still come with a lot of perks. Even without the early start, it’s a passport to the best flavors the city has to offer. And you’ll still have access to the best part of the night: the wine pairings.

To help guide your palate through the evening’s menu, we’ve put together a list of recommended pairings matching Philly’s best bites with some of the most exciting wines we’ll be pouring at the event. From the bright acidity of a Mural City Cellars’ Pinot Gris cutting through the rich hamachi crudo from Banshee, to the deep, dark fruit of Varvaglion Primitivo bring out the bold flavors of the dry-braised beef from WineDive Rittenhouse, here are the duos we’re looking forward to.



Menu Sopa de Plantano con Chicharrón, Amy’s Pastellilos

Francis Coppola Diamond Santa Barbara Pinot Noir Hamachi Crudo with Passionfruit, Preserved Chilies and Thai Basil, Banshee

Mural City Cellars Pinot Gris Aguachile Vegano with Hearts of Palm and Avocado, El Chingon Philly

Robert Mondavi Winery Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley Lobster + Sweetbread Terrine with a Roasted Tomato-Lobster Vinaigrette, Forsythia

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne Slow Cooked Bulgogi Beef Taco with a Cucumber Kimchi Slaw, Korea Taqueria

Petit Verdot Vol. Two Auburn Road Vineyards Duck Carnitas Gordita with a Mango Salsa, La Baja by chef Dionicio Jiménez

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon Pierogi z Moskiem with Smoked Brisket, Little Walter’s

Black Stallion North Coast Pinot Noir Strozzapreti Aglio Olio e Peperoncino, Midnight Pasta by Natalia

Varvaglione Primitivo di Manduria Papale 2020 Braised Short Rib with Ancho Chile and Parsnip Puree, Randall’s Restaurant

Wente Wetmore Cabernet Sauvignon Birria-ni – Beef Birria Biryani with Consommé Salsa Verde Chutney, REUBY

Marques de Caceres Rioja Crianza Shrimp Crudo, Rhythm & Spirits

Double Diamond Sauvignon Blanc Cambodian Bolognese Spaghetti, Sahbyy Food

Trapiche Tesoro Malbec Peking Duck Bao with Hoisin and Scallion, Sang Kee Peking Duck House

Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards Semi-Dry Riesling Crab Cake with Corn and Black Bean Relish, Sky View Restaurant & Lounge

Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Chicken Tinga Tostadas, South Philly Barbacoa & Casa Mexico

Miraval Cotes de Provence Rosé Beef Tartare with Horseradish Aioli, Square 1682

Lingua Franca Pinot Noir Kiribath with Katta Sambol, Sri’s Company

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio Valdadige Loukaniko – Greek Pork Sausage with Orange and Leeks, Stina

Saldo Zinfandel French Onion Soup Crostini, Tavern on Camac

Bread & Butter Chardonnay Pan Seared Scallops, The Prime Rib at Live Casino Philadelphia

Prisoner Chardonnay “Industry Bowl” – Dry Braised Beef with Creamy Mashed Potatoes, WineDive Rittenhouse

Varvaglione Primitivo di Manduria Papale 2020 Dry Aged Masu Crudo, Uchi Philadelphia

St. Supery Sauvignon Blanc Tsel Momo Tibetan Dumplings, White Yak

Cipriani Bellini Sweets Brûléed Cheesecake, The Cake Vault Philly Churros on Dark Chocolate Mousse, El Merkury Classic Cake Desserts, Classic Cake Artisan Gelato and Sorbet, Cloud Cups Special Tasting Experiences Miniature three-course tasting at the Editor’s Table, 1906 at Longwood Garden Curated Selection of Cheese and Charcuterie, Di Bruno Bros. After Party Highlight Enjoy Chicken Parm Nuggets at the event followed by exclusive drink and food specials offered from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Attico Rooftop VIP Meatball & Gravy, Giuseppe & Sons

Castellare Chianti Classico Crab & Caviar Roll with Celery Remoulade, Bar Lesieur

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc Arancini Cacio, Prunella

Damilano Barbera d’Asti Focaccia with Honey Butter and Bee Pollen, Via Locusta

Duckhorn Chardonnay

VIP tickets are $180, General Admission is $135, and GA Designated Driver is $90. Each ticket has an additional $10 fee. You can get your tickets to Philadelphia magazine’s 2026 Wine & Dine here.