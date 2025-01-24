Food and Drink Specials for Your Eagles Watch Party

Just like the rest of us, Philly restaurants and bakeries are all in on the Eagles’ playoffs run.

When the Eagles are in the playoffs, we suddenly want to ingest green things that should never be green. What would otherwise look unappetizing and downright unsettling deserves its moment of emerald hue. Namely green beer and green hot dogs.

Philly bakeries, restaurants, and bars are all in on the Eagles' playoffs run. So if you're looking for a way to cater your watch party or just celebrate with some green-dyed treats, consider these specials.

Best of Philly-winning cookie artist Madison K has cupcakes, cookies, cookie cakes and sweet trays with various Eagles-related designs. Whether you’re looking for jersey-topped cupcakes or helmet-shaped cookies, head to her Northern Liberties shop on game day to pick up your goodies. You can also pre-order on her website if you have your heart set on something specific. 800 North 2nd Street, Northern Liberties.

This Main Line favorite Italian market is offering Eagles-inspired tomato pies, cupcakes, cakes, and more. They’re all available for grab-and-go at their Ardmore and West Chester locations, and you can also order all your game-day essentials online. 2616 East County Line Road, Ardmore; 128 West Market Street, West Chester.

Home to the best bread basket in the city, Parc has Eagles boules available during every playoff game at 9:30 a.m. until sold out. You can’t reserve them; just show up to their bread window and grab one. 227 South 18th Street.

BOTLD has been offering their Eagles-emblazoned spirits for a couple years now — excellent liquors that also make a perfect gift for the Birds fan in your life. And they just keep expanding their offerings. Now, they’ve got a limited-edition Bird Gang LeSean “Shady” McCoy Kentucky Bourbon — only available through February 9th! — and Bird Gang Tailgate Two Packs, which conveniently package their whiskey and vodka because why choose one? Available at all BOTLD locations.

Eagles cookies, Eagles layer cakes, Eagles cannoli. South Philly’s iconic Isgro’s has every Eagles-themed baked good you could possibly imagine. They’ll have treats in-store and recommend you call ahead of time to make sure you get what you want. But while it’s good to plan ahead, don’t pick up ahead; Isgro’s fills cannoli day-of so they don’t get soggy. If you’d prefer to be an early Bird, go for the cannoli chip-and-dip platter (with green-dyed dip, of course). 1009 Christian Street, South Philly.

Evil Genius Beer Co. has a mango “wooder ice” inspired IPA called Fly Like an Eagle, available exclusively at Evil Genius’s Fishtown taproom. 1727 Front Street, Fishtown.

Head to all Federal Donuts locations for the return of “The Iggle.” This “fancy” is a classic spice-cake doughnut with bright green white-chocolate glaze and topped with green and silver sanding sugar. Grab ’em until they sell out. Various locations.

“Bird Dogs” are Eagles-themed hot dogs served in green buns and topped with long hots, provolone, and fried onions. You can follow their schedule online or on their Instagram for more impromptu visits from the truck. (Which is somewhat like a hot-dog fairy on wheels.) They’ll also be hanging around the stadium lots on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for all you hungry tailgaters. Various locations; follow on Instagram.

Franklin Fountain’s chocolate-and-vanilla ice-cream cake is festively green and topped with a molded ice-cream football. In between layers of ice cream, there’s house-made fudge and gluten-free chocolate crumble. The cake costs $45 and will serve five to six people. Pre-order in advance and pick up in the store. 116 Market Street, Old City.