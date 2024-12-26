Where To Drink In Philly On New Year’s Eve

An all-goth celebration at an Old City pub. A disco with go-go dancing. A New Year's Eve extravaganza with SNACKTIME. Here's where you want to raise a glass when the clock strikes midnight.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

So here you are. New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and you haven’t yet figured out where you want to spend the night ringing in 2025.

But that’s cool, friend. Finding a last-minute spot to raise a drink or two while showing 2024 the door is exactly the kind of party emergency we’re well-equipped to solve. So relax, pull on your drinking socks, and take a look at this list of a half-dozen wildly different ways to greet 2025 in the style you’re most comfortable with.

Outdoors, and With Hundreds of Your Closest Friends

Uptown Beer Garden, Center City

Celebrate the end of 2024 at the most Christmasy beer garden in the city. They’ve got two bars to keep you well-hydrated, heaters to keep you from freezing to death, a live DJ, a midnight countdown, and, probably, one of the biggest crowds on this list. Latin Vibes Group is hosting the party, and tickets and table reservations are available now. 1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

A House Party With a Midnight Balloon Drop

Love City Brewing, Callowhill

Love City is trying to make it easy on you this year with a straight-up house party. Free admission, no fancy clothes. It’s just come-as-you-are, no reservations required, with drink specials, dancing, great music, a secret live performance, and a midnight balloon drop. Because who doesn’t love a balloon drop? 1023 Hamilton Street.

With the Goths, Upstairs at Khyber Pass

Khyber Pass Pub, Old City

Yup. It’s an all-goth New Year’s Eve dance party, upstairs at the Khyber. Themed drink specials and a champagne toast at midnight. Find all the details right here. 56 South 2nd Street.

With Jason Kelce’s Favorite Local Band

Brooklyn Bowl, Northern Liberties

Philly’s own seven-piece, brass-heavy, funk/punk/hip-hop party band SNACKTIME, will be performing a show at Brooklyn Bowl in Fishtown on New Year’s Eve. The party, called “Snacktime 2025: A Spaceluv Odyssey,” will include themed drink specials, special guests, a DJ, and more. Plus, if you get down to Brooklyn Bowl to check out SNACKTIME on NYE, you can say you were a fan before they started their gig as the house band on Jason Kelce’s new ESPN talk show. The only downside here? You gotta get your tickets to the show through Ticketmaster. 1009 Canal Street.

With Burlesque & Blues The Twisted Tail, Society Hill The Twisted Tail is celebrating their 11th Annual Burlesque & Blues New Year’s Eve extravaganza this year with a four-course dinner, live music by Mikey Jr. and his band at the upstairs Juke Joint, burlesque performances, and a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12 a.m. You can get the all-inclusive VIP experience by reserving The Charleston tier ticket for $179, or simply enjoy the party and the champagne toast at midnight by booking The Jive ticket. Go here for more details and reserve today — tickets for this go fast! 509 South 2nd Street.

On the Waterfront, With Hot Dogs

Craft Hall, Northern Liberties

Craft Hall is teaming up with Morgan’s Pier for a big, double-decker party to ring in 2025. From 9 p.m. ’til 1 a.m., there’ll be live music on the lower level, a DJ and dance floor upstairs, plus an open bar, party favors, and hot dogs all night long. This one requires a ticket, so get yours here. 901 North Delaware Avenue.

With the Professionals Tattooed Mom, Queen Village If you’re already on South Street on New Year’s Eve, you’re not going to have trouble finding a place to get a drink. But if you want to skip amateur hours and hang with the pros — good people who know how to keep a party going — then duck into TMom’s for their NYE bash. There are no reservations, no cover, the kitchen is open late, plus there are special holiday cocktails and free party swag. IMPORTANT TIP: If you’re thinking about hitting up TMom’s, show up EARLY. The place fills up fast and likely won’t empty out until last call. 530 South Street.

With Whiskey, Disco Balls and Go-Go Dancers Trestle Inn, Spring Garden DJs spinning disco on vinyl, go-go dancers on the floor, whiskey cocktails at the bar, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $60 and the party starts at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know? 339 North 11th Street.