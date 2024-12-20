Where to Eat and Drink In (and Around) the King of Prussia Mall

Doing some last-minute holiday shopping this weekend? You're gonna want to carb up — and maybe have a few drinks in you.

Consumerism is a blood sport, and the King of Prussia Mall is the ring in which desperate gift-givers, frantic bargain hunters, and luxury fashion hoarders from across the Philly area (and beyond) take part. Trudging through its 450-plus stores is debilitating enough with proper fuel. Hunger and thirst take physical exhaustion and decision fatigue to perilous levels.

Fortunately, KOP takes the responsibility of satisfying its shoppers’ metabolic needs very seriously. Eateries abound inside and around the mall, and it’s more than likely that a new spot or two has opened up since your last visit. Ahead of the debut of a 23,000-square-foot Eataly near the mall’s center next year, we’ve assembled this guide to help you carb up, hydrate, get some red meat in you, or find a couple of martinis because seriously, you might really need them.

The Best Restaurants at King of Prussia Mall

While we patiently await Eataly’s grand debut, there are plenty of Italian restaurants around for pre- and post-spree carbs. Pizzeria Vetri has a $15 lunch special that comes with half a Neapolitan pizza and a half salad, but if you’re looking for something fancier (like squid ink tonnarelli, braised short rib marsala, or grilled branzino), then North Italia is what you’re looking for.

Two things this place has going for it? Prime-aged steaks handled by a kitchen that knows what it’s doing and a fully stocked bar. It’s an excellent place to hide out while everyone else is shopping, and even if you don’t wanna drop a hundred bucks on a ribeye, some lobster bisque, and a shrimp cocktail, you can always just hang out at the bar and wash down some crab cakes with a filthy Mortini.

Chopped salads, lamb tikka masala bowls, and fast-casual Indian food, straight out of the tandoor. It’s like we’re living in the future.

A seafood specialist with a steak section on the menu, this spot is part of a chain coming out of Texas that prides itself on its live music, excellent service, and locally tailored menus and wine lists. If you’re looking for a champagne and oyster pairing to go with your shopping, this is the place to get it.

You could drop in quickly for shrimp tacos and a Dark & Stormy at lunch or stick around until dinnertime for chimichurri steak churrasco, empanadas, Brazilian seafood stew, and a couple more Dark & Stormies. Flip through the Rum Bible if you’re choosy and like your spirits neat.

Did you know that Dr. Andrew Weil has his own restaurant? Well, he does, and this is it—a wonderland of butternut squash pizza, Korean noodle bowls, and pistachio guacamole.

Made-to-order donuts, served fast-casual style in a variety of creative flavors. These are cake donuts, which are generally inferior to yeasted donuts, but they’re fantastic hot from the fryer. The lemon iced with raspberry drizzle is a winner on the sweet side, and the maple with bacon crumbles is a savory showstopper. But really, the simple combinations (cinnamon sugar, glazed, strawberry iced with rainbow sprinkles) are still the best.

A simple, straightforward Japanese teriyaki specialist offering big portions, reasonable prices, and a food court location. It’s one of those places that’s consistently better than you expect it to be — which, when you’re talking about a mall food court, is really what you’re looking for.

This offshoot of a Michelin-recommended Shanghainese restaurant in Flushing, Queens, is one of KOP’s newest culinary additions. With nine versions of soup dumplings among its dim sum spread, you could fill your table just with steamer baskets and call it a day.

Another Philly staple with a home at the mall. Everything is run through touchscreens, all the stir-fry bowls are customizable, and they’ve got what amounts to a build-your-own-sundae bar, only with fruits, toppings, and honey.

Half sports bar, half New American restaurant with cornmeal-crusted cheese curds, fish tacos, hot chicken, and burgers on the menu, with 90 craft beers at the bar, 30-plus of which are local.

If you need ice cream, homemade fudge, handcrafted chocolates, caramel apples, or anything of the sort, this is your spot. The lines can get long, though that mostly seems to be during ice cream season.

There are two Shacks here for your convenience, a small one inside the mall and a larger, free-standing one in the parking lot.

Seasonal, wood-fired, New American cooking with a nod toward local sourcing and Mediterranean flavors. The prices are reasonable, the dining room is large, and there’s something on the menu for everyone — which is probably why this place is pretty much always busy.

A Brazilian steakhouse from two alums of Fogo de Chão (which coincidentally has a location in the King of Prussia Town Center). Stick to the classics: caipirinhas, passion fruit mousse, and lots and lots of red meat.

A coastal-inspired, slightly upscale restaurant with an enviable position between the mall’s two main sections. Fish tacos feel especially appropriate here, but roasted duck, falafel, and crispy oysters are just as worthy of fillings.

Kooma has been a staple of West Chester’s dining scene since 2001, but it took nearly two decades for the Asian fusion restaurant to make its first expansion. This is the result: tuna tataki and stone pot bibimbap mere steps away from a Nordstrom Rack.

Brisket and pulled pork taste better after a few hours on your feet. Order a sandwich combo for lunch, or assemble a three-meat sampler with cornbread and a side of mac for supper (since you’re not walking anymore).

The Best Restaurants Outside King of Prussia Mall

There’s a lot going for Dim Sum King: a sleek, vibrant interior; big portions; and a surprisingly varied menu of Chinese noodles and dim sum. Test your chopstick skills with the zhajiangmian and the clear noodle salad with shredded pork and veggies, then get your hands dirty with the hoisin-slicked smoked beef “burrito” wrapped in a bing (akin to a scallion pancake). 150 Allendale Road.

Not a place to stop for a quick sandwich (though it does do lunch), Savona is where you head if you’re making a day of your trip to the mall. It’s fine dining Italian with some real talent in the kitchen and serious comfort on the floor. And I can’t think of many other places in the area where you’re going to find a cheese trolley or fried artichokes on the menu. 100 Old Gulph Road.

There are a lot of options for Indian food in and around KOP, but Tiffin has always been one of the most dependable, whether you’re looking for chicken korma, saag, samosas, kebabs, or something out of the tandoor. 254 West Dekalb Avenue.

In the former space of Pin Wei, this Szechuan restaurant was purchased by Pin Wei’s chef and renamed to Forever, which explains its almost identical menu down to the separate “Americanized Chinese Food” section. Head to the welcoming sit-down spot for smoked pork stir fry, a pig’s feet hot pot, and dry pepper tofu, or indulge in orange chicken and beef and broccoli that totally jive with the strip mall environs. 314 South Henderson Road.

This family-owned restaurant balances the standardized lineup of Mediterranean fare (e.g., shawarma, falafel platters) with less common Levantine picks such as arayes (pressed pitas stuffed with meat and cheese) and fatteh bowls (pita chips and rice mixed with tahini-yogurt sauce and a protein). The dessert selection is worth saving room for. 10104 Valley Forge Circle.

Want a big, fat steak and a couple of martinis to help you unwind after your shopping exertions? This is the perfect place. Highly ranked in the hierarchy of national steakhouse chains, Capital Grille understands that focusing on the details of every dining experience (padded tables, comfortable chairs, heavyweight cutlery, excellent service) makes a huge difference. And the steaks are pretty good, too. 236 Mall Boulevard.

Obviously KOP is not lacking in surf and turf spots, but Creed’s stands apart for its independent ownership and over a four-decade history in the area. That local focus also extends to menu items such as Kennett Square mushroom soup and Philly cheesesteak rolls wit’, which lead into the blue-cheese-topped New York strip quite nicely. 499 North Gulph Road.

If you’re somehow seeking more stimulation after your jaunt through the mall, hibachi at Taku might be the only thing to satisfy you. You could order sushi and entrées from the kitchen, but come on, you’re here for the pyrotechnics and getting water squirted in your mouth. 330 Goddard Boulevard.