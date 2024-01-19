Philly Mourns the Loss of Charisse McGill, Founder of French Toast Bites and Lokal Artisan Foods

The outpouring of love and support shows just how much McGill meant to the community.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

It was announced last night that Charisse McGill, the founder of French Toast Bites and Lokal Artisan Foods, passed on Monday, January 15th at the age of 42. The cause of death is not yet known.

She was known in Philadelphia and beyond for her trailblazing entrepreneurial spirit and for being a community leader, teacher, mentor, and friend to many in the food industry.

McGill’s story has been an inspiration to so many, and her positivity and joy was infectious, which is why everyone from friends who frequented her stand to folks in the local and national food industry are taking the loss pretty hard. She touched so many of our hearts and the outpouring of love and support gives us just a glimpse at just how much she meant to Philadelphia. Here are what some in our community are saying on social media and in memorial statements:

Kory Aversa, McGill’s PR representative and friend: “Charisse was not just a client but was a great friend and also an inspiration on so many levels. She would call me her “Quarterback” and I would call her my biggest cheerleader – I felt often we were two peas in a pod in our thinking on things both professional and personally. She was a true leader and changemaker – and I was always in awe and inspired by the way she would make anyone she met and everyone in the room feel seen, heard and respected. She had such a talent for raising people up and using her our story and journey to inspire others to know they could take risks in life, chase their passion and not get bogged down in set-backs. She would always speak your name in rooms that you weren’t in as she believed in you and wanted to raise up everyone she valued and loved around her. She was always so positive and upbeat – and we both are jokesters and I loved her smile and sense of humor – especially during rough times. During the pandemic she pivoted and pivoted and almost lost everything but was so strong and she helped push me forward to have the energy to get up, get out and get things done on the darkest of days. We have lost a real Philadelphia legend and champion – and I already miss our laughing together, phone calls and adventures around our city.”

Erin Davis, director of Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary: “Charisse was a cherished part of the Eastern State family and a visionary who redefined what hospitality could be. Many people know her for her delicious creations, but it was her warmth and infectious charisma that truly touched everyone she met. Losing Charisse is a loss for all of us who were lucky enough to have felt her passion and kindness. We’ll honor her memory by carrying forward her unwavering belief in the power of a smile and a shared experience.”

Thomas Bauer, organizer, Christmas Village in Philadelphia: “The Christmas Village team would like to express our sympathy to Charisse’s family. Her business “French Toast Bites” was a Christmas Village regular for the last 6 seasons. Her business established with us and expanded beyond seasonal markets based on her entrepreneurial spirit. Charisse will be missed and is certainly remembered as an active supporter of Christmas Village and contributed a product that visitors enjoyed year by year.”

Tonii Hicks, chef and 2022 James Beard Foundation Fellow: “The impact that you have had on my life and career goes far beyond words that I can’t even describe; it was an honor being your student, mentee, friend, hairstylist, personal chef & staff member (you are the only person who could call me late at any time to work a shift, now that’s different!). I am going to miss our talks. You made this shit look easy to us and you set the tone on what it is to be a black woman entrepreneur. The gram ain’t gon be the same without you, you are Forever the GOAT!”

Sheila Hess, city rep for the Philadelphia mayor: “I am at a loss for words & 💔 to learn of the sudden passing of our Philly friend, Charisse McGill, founder of #FrenchToastBites, @lokalartisanfoods. Charisse would always call me her #soulsister always smiling & #TempleOwl alums. She was the best mother, daughter, friend and a creative genius, the hardest working person, innovative, a mentor &❤️by all with the biggest heart. RIP Charisse. Your legacy will live on in Philadelphia and beyond. Our thoughts & prayers are with your family & all who are blessed to know you.”

Kerri Sitrin of Sitrin Consulting: “Devastated. It was an honor to be on the receiving end of your positivity along with so many other people. Your beautiful personality filled every room with joy. When I started my business, I thought I could do it because Charisse told me I could. Thanks for being an inspiration to myself and so many others. You will be dearly missed by an entire city.”

Laura Swartz, deputy editor, digital, Philadelphia magazine: “Truly heartbreaking to lose such a kind and generous soul so unexpectedly. Charisse was the kind of person who was easy to root for. She was so excited and passionate about her business, worked hard for her dream and did so much to help others live their dreams too. She made true connections and was always finding new ways to share her joy. Philly has lost such a gem and I am keeping her family and the food community in my heart.”

Before she being recognized for her signature sweet French Toast Bites, McGill served for seven seasons as the market manager for the Landsdale Farmers’ Market. During that time she grew the market to be second largest in the Philadelphia area. It also gave her the opportunity to work with local independent food producers which led her to start Lokal Artisan Foods.

In 2018, McGill left her career in event planning to open her French Toast Bites stand which quickly became a hit at events and festivals across the city. It was her daughter, Maddie, who was Lokal Artisan Foods and French Toast Bite’s first investor, using funds she raised through Lokal Lemonade at the Landsdale Farmers’ Market.

In 2020, McGill became the first Black woman to own and operate a food establishment at Spruce Street Harbor Park and Cherry Street Pier. She was also a favorite at Christmas Village and Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary. And just last July, she became the first Black woman to lead Farmers Market Coalition, a national organization where she was working on behalf of over 8,000 farmers markets across America.

According to a statement from Aversa, McGill’s daughter, Maddie, will continue to operate the company “with love and support from immediate family and friends, the French Toast Bites staff and family, and community partners.” French Toast Bites will remain open everywhere where they are currently operating, including at Pennsylvania Convention Center during the Philadelphia Auto Show, and will continue with events and festivals already planned for winter and spring.

You can follow Lokal Artisan Foods on Instagram and social media for information about a public memorial event and other ways to remember and continue her legacy.