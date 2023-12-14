The Best Holiday Cocktails We’re Drinking in Philly Right Now

The season just got a whole lot brighter thanks to these festive spirits.

We already told you all about holiday-themed pop-up bars, but some nights your winter vibe is less “glittery Instagram palace” and more “drinking brown liquor to warm your cold heart.” Less ugly sweater and more velvet blazer. Less Mariah and more Guaraldi. You get the idea.

Well you’re in luck, because Philly’s bars and restaurants are unveiling a spirited array of winter- and holiday-inspired concoctions that go beyond the traditional eggnogs and spiced ciders. Here are our favorite for the season.

The Bramble at Enswell

Made with agave spirit, blackberry liqueur, rosemary, ginger, and a cardamom rinse, this Rittenhouse cocktail spot is offering a wintery take on the warm-weather staple. And, while this one isn’t new to their menu, an honorable mention goes to their Haymaker, made with bourbon and Rival Bros. espresso. Even better, all of Enswell’s cocktails are made with local spirits from New Liberty Distillery. 1528 Spruce Street.

A Manhattan for St. Nick at W Philadelphia

Once again the W Philadelphia’s Living Room bar has added a festive cocktail list for the season. There’s a pink Mistletoe Cosmopolitan and an Earl Grey-infused bourbon cocktail called the Naughty & Spice. (It’s got candied ginger on top.) But their holiday-inspired Manhattan (made with absinthe rinse and two kinds of bitters) is topped with a pizzelle cookie — who doesn’t like a little something extra? 1439 Chestnut Street.

The Hot Dirty Pirate at Char & Stave

This all-day cafe by Bluebird Distilling has not just one cozy drink, but an entire menu of warm cocktails. We’re talking multiple iterations of the hot toddy, made with various teas. But the award for best name (and tastiest drink) goes to the Hot Dirty Pirate, a dirty-chai oat-milk latte made with espresso, whiskey caramel, and spiked with dark rum. 8441 Germantown Avenue.

Mulled Wine at Butcher Bar

Okay, this one is cheating a little because we did include Butcher Bar’s holiday Yule Lodge on our pop-ups list. And, besides, what makes this mulled wine different from any other mulled wine? Well, the recipe for this one was passed down from chef John Strain’s grandfather, so it’s made with a little bit of love. Also, brandy, citrus, spices and vanilla bean. 2034 Chestnut Street.

First Fires at a.bar

It’s the smoked cinnamon and mole bitters that really make this rum-based cocktail sing. A little sherry and crème de cacao in there don’t hurt, either. 1737 Walnut Street.

Fireable Offense at a.kitchen

That’s right, there are two different slates of seasonal cocktails depending on which adventure you choose between a.bar and a.kitchen. Through door number two, you can get the coffee-based Fireable Offense — the coffee is cold, but the rye, vermouth and cognac will warm you up. 135 South 18th Street.

Santa’s Nightcap at Bank & Bourbon

For the holidays, Bank & Bourbon at Loews Philadelphia Hotel debuted their Sweet Sips menu, featuring twists on holiday libations including some coffee-based drinks and the very crimson Santa’s Nightcap. What does Santa drink before bed, you ask? According to B&B, it’s bourbon, Campari, sweet vermouth and mole bitters. And to all a goodnight. 1200 Market Street.

Spruce Negroni at R&D

A holiday take on the delightfully bitter cocktail, R&D’s version is made with gin, dry vermouth, red aperitivo, Amaro Pasubio, and gentian. Looking for something slightly sweeter? Go for their Gingerbread Old Fashioned. 1206 Frankford Avenue.

Tinsel Tini at Blondie

Much like Blondie’s vibe, this one is pure confection. Amaretto, Baileys and crème de cacao are topped with sprinkles. That’s it, that’s the drink. 4417 Main Street.