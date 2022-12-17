6 Tips to Elevate Your WFH Lunch

Give your midday meal a boost with ingredients already stocked in your kitchen.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

We asked, they answered. Six pros give your sad midday meal a boost with ingredients already stocked in your kitchen.

Chris D’Ambro, chef and owner at Ambra and Southwark

“I prefer to graze — a whack of hummus surrounded by cucumbers or other raw vegetables, a hard-boiled egg, olives, pickles, kimchi and some greens. It’s a healthy go-to that doesn’t require any cooking. Add a toasted bagel or naan, and it’ll feel closer to something you left the house for!”

Cybille St. Aude-Tate, co-owner of Honeysuckle Provisions

“When working from home with littles, my lunch is usually an afterthought, so I opt for something quick and filling. A layered-toast moment never fails me! A tasty imported tinned fish is always in our house, because it’s so convenient, delicious and versatile. We take it up a notch by layering sardines on toasted rustic bread — or Honeysuckle Yamz bread — with herb aioli and a soft-boiled egg and topping it with pikliz, arugula, and some fresh chives or scallions.”

Lee Wallach, chef and owner of Home Appétit

“I love making bowls from whatever leftovers I have in the fridge: usually some rice, salmon or tofu, and fresh veggies. But I always top it with chili crisp. It’s a spicy, garlicky condiment that has a great texture and elevates any dish it’s added to.”

Christa Barfield, founder/CEO of FarmerJawn Agriculture and Viva Leaf Tea Co.:

“In under 10 minutes, I can whip up some roasted radish soup with a little vegetable broth and cream or coconut milk. Sauté garlic, onion and olive oil in a pan, then add the liquids and salt, pepper and dill to season. Pour it into the blender with the roasted radish until it’s smooth.”

Danny Kwon, GM at Southgate:

“Instant ramen is a pantry staple I love to enhance. Entry-level upgrades — a dropped egg to get that perfect soft-boiled goodness, or a favorite cheese like buffalo mozzarella if you have it, trust me — will make cheap ramen into something special.”

Judy Ni, chef and founder of Baology:

“I make chicken salad sandwiches with homemade garlic aioli, but you can just fold roasted garlic into jarred mayo. Add crispy shallots for texture — for Taiwanese folks, mouthfeel is an important part of how we eat — and a sprinkle of five-spice. We make our own blend at the shop, but you can make it at home with a mix of cinnamon, fennel seed, star anise, cloves, and Szechuan peppercorn. I use it to add a little extra warmth and flavor to everything from baked goods to bourbon.”

Published as “Elevate Your WFH Lunch” in the December 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.