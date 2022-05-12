Night Market Is Back, Philly

2022's first Night Market returned to Overbrook on Thursday with Federal Donuts, Burrito Feliz, and some of our favorite Jamaican food around.

Updated Friday, May 13th

In 2019, local non-profit the Food Trust announced it was ending its popular Night Market series of street food events amid layoffs and financial problems. And that was before COVID. Thankfully, Night Market is still a thing in 2022.

2022’s first Night Market took place in Overbrook on Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue from 61st to 63rd streets.

This year’s Overbrook Night Market was spearheaded by the Overbrook West Neighbors CDC and Pennsylvania State Representative Morgan Cephas. It’s the first Overbook Night Market since the inaugural event in 2019.

Here’s a list of some of the vendors at the event:

A Taste of Philly: The food truck operation is known for its cheesesteaks. And what’s a Philly food event without a cheesesteak?

A Different Vibe: Owner Shaseeyah Watson tells us she built the food truck herself as a pandemic project. What should you order? She says her salmon cheesesteak and whiting-and-fries platters are her best sellers.

Aunt Dee’s Pound Cakes: Gotta love Aunt Dee’s motto, “Blessed Art Thou Pound Cakes.”

Burrito Feliz: They won Best of Philly in 2021 for their birria.

Barkley’s BBQ: “Slow cooked to perfection with love,” says pit master Terrell Barkley.

Bleu Brook: A seafood and soul food-focused truck.

Chank’s Grab-n-Go: Chank’s does savory and sweet snacks inside of cones. “Our main goal is to revolutionize the market’s perception of a ‘cone,’ and its potential value as a handheld snack in the food industry,” says their website.

Cotton’s Place: The food truck version of the 52nd Street restaurant.

The Crepe Truck: Sometimes a super clear and self-explanatory name is the way to go.

Curbside Creamery: Hopefully they have their ice cream sandwiches, which are to die for.

Deke’s Bar-B-Que: If you like your ‘cue spicy, ask for their Triple X Sauce.

Dr. Brownies: Plant-based brownies but also Jamaican patties.

Dr. Wutzit’s Wonder Balls: Known for their short rib balls.

Dre’s Water Ice & Ice Cream: We can vouch for Dre’s sweet potato pie ice cream.

Federal Donuts: Pretty sure you’re familiar with these folks.

Gigis & Big R: Jamaican food at its best. They won Philly’s very first Vendy awards for best street food vendor.

Grubaholics: Home of the jerk chicken cheesesteak and their delish ginger-pineapple drink, Jamaican Sunrise.

Have a Ball: We’re wondering what these “meatball-inspired foods” are. Also, dessert balls and special French fry concoctions.

Li Ping Corn Company: Roasted corn on the cob. Mmm.

Papermill Food Kitchen: Bánh mì and burritos. Also look for their brand new truck Korea Taqueria.

Phila Tropical Treats: Kooky water ice and fruit concoctions served inside hollowed-out pineapples. We’re not saying this could be an occasion for a BYO rum situation, but we’re not not saying it.

The Little Sicilian: Arancini!

The Munchy Machine: You can’t miss this particular food truck, because it looks like the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine van.

Treat Box Dessert Bar & Cafe: Fancy-looking cupcakes.

Wokworks: Specializing in “farm-to-fork wok bowls.”

Find more details on the Overbrook Night Market here.

After Overbrook Night Market, look for Northern Liberties Night Market on May 26th.

We’ll see you out there.