5 Can’t-Miss Wellness Holiday Markets Happening in Philly

Support small businesses, shop for good-for-you gifts, and experience mini wellness activities at these events.

As we enter holiday season, the options for gift-buying and market-hopping are seemingly endless. There’s something for everyone, including the wellness enthusiast in your life. (Maybe that’s yourself!) If you’re looking to buy good-for-you gifts and check out what some Philly-based small businesses have to offer, hit these five wellness-centric holiday markets happening this season.

1615 North Hancock Street, Kensington

Yes, reading is a form of wellness, as curling up with a good book can reduce stress, keep your brain sharp, and promote positive social interactions. That’s why you’ll find us at this book fair and swap co-hosted by The Head & The Hand, Books and Brews Philly, and Pray Tell, on Sunday, December 14th. Bring up to 10 gently used books to swap and leave with up to four new reads — all while sipping on wine. Plus, you’ll be able to shop the “Blind Date with a Book & a Bottle of Wine” section for fun, surprising gifts. It’ll be like those book fairs of your youth, but way better. $12.51 to attend; purchase your ticket here.

1901 South 9th Street, #308 (inside Bok), South Philly

On Small Business Saturday (November 29th from 1 to 5 p.m.), head to beloved skincare brand Sabbatical Beauty’s room in the Bok building for an afternoon full of locally made and curated wellness products. There’ll be Sabbatical’s amazing products, plus free hand and arm massages by Fabriq Spa, samples of Moops’ lactase enzyme syrup (a way for those who are lactose intolerant to enjoy dairy!), stationery and holiday cards from Vera Doyle, preservative-free Scottish shortbread cookies by Philly Cookie Company, and more. Free to attend; pay for what you buy.

410 Monroe Street, Queen Village

Also on Small Business Saturday (November 29th from 2 to 5 p.m.), Three Queens Yoga will host a holiday market inside their Queen Village studio. Buy thoughtfully crafted or sourced gifts, like jewelry from Lunascence, handmade/vintage/upcycled pieces from Minnoka, ceramics by local potter Melissa Schaff, and other giftable goodies. Suggested $5 donation to attend; pay for what you buy.

421 North 7th Street, #701, Callowhill

WAKE Acupuncture + Wellness, which recently opened in Callowhill, is running a holistic wellness market on Sunday, November 30th (12:30 to 4:30 p.m.). With an advanced reservation, you’ll be able to experience services from some of WAKE’s resident practitioners — from one-on-one sound baths with Undercurrent Sound Healing to tarot readings by Intuitive Jawn. You’ll also have the opportunity to shop from Philly-area makers, like La Llamita Vegana (vegan Peruvian food), Linear Beauty (botanical skincare), and Joint Joint (CBD topicals). Entry is free with a canned good, which will go to Philabundance; pay for what you buy.

1134 Pine Street, Washington Square West

On Sunday, December 7th (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), join Whole Health Studio — the integrative wellness space for women that opened earlier this year — for a holiday market featuring local women-owned businesses. Expect aura photography by Inner Light Aura, activewear from Generation Dragon, refined sugar- and seed oil-free treats from Betsy Bakes, ornaments and art from Bailey & Bicks, and more. Free to attend; pay for what you buy.