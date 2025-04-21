The 2025 Top Doctors List Is Here

Our all-new list: the 3,173 best physicians in the Philadelphia region, as chosen by their peers.

This month, we unveil our all-new Top Doctors list — a compilation of the best physicians in the region, whether you’re looking for a dermatologist, a cardiologist, a pediatrician or a family doctor. Sort by name, town, or specialty to find the doctor you need.

About the List

With over 30 years of experience researching, reviewing, and selecting top doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible health-care research and information company. Our mission is to help people find the best health care by connecting patients with best-in-class health-care providers and to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics.

Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. The online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in the United States, who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physician(s) is, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Then Castle Connolly’s research team thoroughly vets each physician’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and, if available, outcomes data. Additionally, a physician’s interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively,­ demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence are also considered in the review process. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated­ physicians in the nation.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s Top Doctors feature may also appear online at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online and/or in print.

Castle Connolly is part of Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience­ of over 82 million health consumers and over 900,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to our premier health and wellness digital properties. We empower health-care providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands.

For more information, please visit castleconnolly.com.