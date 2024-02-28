Everything You Need to Know About P.S. & Co.’s Summer Wellness Retreats in France

Andrea Kyan, owner of the plant-based, gluten-free restaurant in Rittenhouse, is leading an adventure trek in the Alps followed by a yoga and juice detox in the countryside.

Andrea Kyan wants to travel with you. Specifically­ to France, where she’s leading­ two wellness retreats this summer. Kyan, who owns P.S. & Co. — the plant-­based, gluten-­free restaurant in Rittenhouse — ­got the idea when she began traveling again after the pandemic.­ She took a hiking trip to Morocco and joined a trail-running group in Chamonix, France. “I’m one of those people who like to push their mind and body beyond what they think they’re capable of,” she says. “It’s so empowering.” She started thinking about creating that kind of transformative experience for others­ and launched her first adventure-filled retreat last year in Chamonix.

“I learned a lot,” she says of the excursion — ­mainly, that people need to be ready for the level of activity. (Hiking­ hits differently in the French Alps than in the Wissahickon.) So this year, she’s hosting an option for those who crave that endorphin rush along with a yoga and juice detox retreat, for those who prefer a slower pace.

The adventurous trek takes place in Chamonix and runs June 23rd to 29th. Guests can expect three all-day hikes — led by a licensed guide — and a variety of yoga sessions. Optional activities like spa visits and rafting are on offer, and healthful plant-based meals will be crafted by Mercedez Zierke, a private chef in Philly.

So, where will guests rest? In an Airbnb chalet with views of Mont Blanc.

The second retreat runs from June 30th to July 7th at Maison de Lunel, an estate in southwest France. Kyan has partnered with owners Ross and Neil Beckley to tailor their organic-juice detox for her group. The juices are vegetable-based and will be paired with a warm soup every evening; the program is said to clear toxins from the body, among other benefits. Additional activities include yoga, massages, and a visit to a biodynamic­ farm. “This is an educational retreat,” says Kyan. “So instead of pushing your body in nature, this is for folks who are interested in incorporating plant-based living.”

Whichever retreat you choose, Kyan encourages you to embrace it to the fullest:­ “The more you participate, the more you get out,” she says. “If you trust me in the process, you’ll get more than what you expected.” Register here for the adventure retreat and here for the yoga and juice detox.

Published as “Retreat Yourself” in the March 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.