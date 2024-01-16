5 Trends Shaking Up the Skin Care Industry, According to a Philly Beauty Expert

Marquita Robinson Garcia, founder of DVINITI Skin Care, shares what's up-and-coming in the "skin"-dustry.

From natural oils to edible cosmetics, these five trends are transforming the “skin”-dustry, according to Marquita Robinson Garcia, DVINITI Skin Care founder and author of The Sustainable Beauty.

1. Transparent labeling

As demand for natural care grows, the industry will need to clearly define descriptions like “clean,” “botanical” and “green.” (For example, a brand can currently boast 100 percent pure aloe vera for a product that may only contain 0.1 percent of the plant.) In time, smart labels with QR codes will pave the way for more transparency. For now, check that natural ingredients promoted on packaging are some of the first ingredients listed on the back.

2. Natural oils

Hydrating oils derived from leaves, flowers, roots, nuts and seeds keep your pores clear and provide immediate glow upon application — without all the synthetic stuff. All-natural oils like grape-seed, jojoba and argan are must-haves that can be used for cleansing, nourishing and conditioning all skin types from head to toe.

3. Indie brands

Over the past decade, an influx of indie brands has not only decentralized beauty from global lines to grassroots, but has also provided more specialized skin-care and grooming options. Consumers can explore thoughtfully crafted products from small-batch local brands like Sabbatical Beauty, Wilde Gatherings and Franklin & Whitman.

4. CBD and nutraceuticals

CBD topicals­ and nutraceuticals — edible products designed to deliver prebiotics, probiotics, micronutrients, or other gut-friendly minerals — are steadily on the rise as they help refine appearance from the inside out. The beauty world will offer more ways to improve skin and overall health via ingestible, bioactive cosmetic­ powders, smoothies and gummies. (Locally,­ Dope Botanicals in Rittenhouse and Callo/Whill Greens in Spring Garden are already leading the charge.)

5. Beauty and bots

As the beauty industry evolves with the ever-expanding virtual world, we’ll likely see more brands integrating custom blending services (both on-site and virtually) so clients can come away with their own unique formulas, plus at-home digital scanning tools that provide recommendations and feedback so users can easily track progress and make adjustments to optimize their skin-care routines.

Published as “Skin-Care Revolution” in the 2024 issue of Be Well Philly.