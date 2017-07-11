Trinity Tuesday: An Updated Gem in Queen Village for $332.5K

The bones of this house may date back to the 1920s, but the newly renovated kitchen and bathroom certainly bring the space into the present day.

This splendid trinity is full of charm. The historic flair is noticeable on the first floor. Enter the home and take note of the brick fireplace, great for keeping warm in the winter months. Pass the common area and find yourself in the kitchen. The space features contemporary cabinetry, tiled floors, ample storage space and black and stainless steel appliances, plus there is room for an eating area. Make the space your own with a breakfast table of your choosing. A back door offers access to the patio, which is a prime location for entertaining and barbecuing during the summer.

Follow the spiral staircase up to the second floor. Here, you will locate the newly renovated bathroom which showcases a modern, rainfall stall shower and glass vessel sink. The upstairs additionally houses two bedrooms which both have generous closets.

The home is nicely situated on a private and quiet street that overlooks Weccacoe Park. Around you are a number of fine dining options right in Queen Village, and the buzz of South Street and Old City are only a short distance away.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 960

SALE PRICE: $332,500

803 S. Leithgow St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 Living Room Living Room Living Room Living Room Living Room Fireplace Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Bedroom Shower Bathroom Bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Back Patio Exterior Front

803 S. Leithgow St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Skye Michiels | Keller Williams Realty]