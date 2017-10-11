Romantics, Rejoice: Philly’s Love Lock Fence Debuts

Philly now has its very own Pont des Arts.

Maybe you’ve never heard the name of the Parisian bridge, but you’ll surely know it when you see it – it’s the one with all the locks (you know, the “love locks”).

On Wednesday, Philly’s own version of the bridge debuted in the form of the Love Lock “Hope Fence” – a gift to the city from Sarah and Dan Keating.

Dan, a cancer survivor and well-known construction manager and real estate developer, chose to build the 250-foot fence in appreciation of the American Association for Cancer Research. The organization will honor Dan and Sarah, his wife, with the Humanitarian Award at its upcoming Party With a Purpose gala.

The fence is now open at Penn’s Landing, and anyone who visits can attach a lock to it – it’s been specifically engineered to hold the weight (unlike the Pont des Arts).

Mitch Stoller, the executive director of the AACR Foundation, said the fence is inspired to create hope, which is “kind of what we try to do [at the AACR Foundation] day in and day out. The idea is that you put a message on a lock, put the lock on the fence, throw the key away, and that message is there forever.”

AACR, the world’s largest association related to cancer research, is headquartered at 615 Chestnut Street. Those who are interested can buy a green AACR lock for $15 in the nearby Penn’s Landing Hilton gift shop. (You can attach any lock you want, but proceeds from those locks go to AACR.)

The love lock Hope Fence has already attracted quite a few visitors:

❤️ lock lady. #hope @aacr_foundation #lovelocks #philly #igers_philly #visitphilly #pennslanding #delawareriver #philadelphia A post shared by Philadelphia Hope Fence (@phlhopefence) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Honored to be #partners with @aacr_foundation and @phlhopefence to commemorate so many. A post shared by Hilton Penns Landing (@hiltonpennslanding) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Good friends locked together always. #hope @aacr_foundation #friends #friendship #love #lovelocks #visitphilly #igers_philly #philly #philadelphia A post shared by Philadelphia Hope Fence (@phlhopefence) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Super glad I got to be at such a great event, even more thrilled to be one of the first locks on the #PHLHopeFence #LockedinMyStory A post shared by Jill Johnson (@_jilljohnson) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

