Are You Registered to Vote? Tuesday Is the Deadline

This fall’s ballot includes the statewide contest for justice of the Pa. Supreme Court – and the city’s contentious DA race.

If you’re not registered to vote in the general election this fall, you’d better move fast: You have less than 24 hours to make your voice heard on November 7th.

The statewide election includes the contests for justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Democrat Dwayne Woodruff vs. Republican Sallie Mundy) and several seats on the state’s lower appellate courts. The municipal election will determine the city’s next district attorney (Democrat Larry Krasner or Republican Beth Grossman) and city controller (Democrat Rebecca Rhynhart or Republican Mike Tomlinson), among other posts.

Registering to vote is easy – here’s a handy guide to Pennsylvania voter registration:

Step one: Make sure you’re eligible to vote.

Are you a U.S. citizen, or will you be a U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election? Are you a resident in the election district in which you want to register? Are you 18 years old, or will you be on the day of the election? Great!

Step two: Make sure you’re not already registered to vote.

Have you moved recently? Do you remember which county/district you’re registered in? Search for your enrollment information in the Department of State’s voter registration database.

Step three: Complete an online voter application.

You can also use this form to change your voting information. If you need a computer/wifi to fill it out, consider visiting the DMV or one of the Free Library locations.

You can also register to vote by mail or in person by filling out this form and taking or mailing it to your county Board of Elections office, a government agencies office, or a PennDOT photo license center.

Step four: Wait.

Your county voter registration office will review your application.

Step five: Receive your voter registration card.

Congrats! You’ll know you’re registered when you receive your voter registration card in the mail.

For more information about the voter registration process, visit the website for the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.