Rejoice: You Can Get Free Coffee at Wawa on Friday

And you can get as many refills as you want.

No matter how your work week’s going, rest assured that Friday will be a good day.

Wawa is offering free cups of joe for National Coffee Day — at ALL of its 700-plus locations, with no catch.

You can visit any store and refill as many times as you want throughout the day, with any of the company’s eight coffee flavors, including fall favorite pumpkin spice (if you’re into that sort of thing).

The company expects to hand out roughly 2 million cups of coffee.

https://twitter.com/Wawa/status/912991458835206144

Needless to say, people are anxiously awaiting the unofficial holiday.

Apparently even a viral video of a maggots crawling in a Wawa hoagie wrapper isn’t enough to keep people away from free coffee.

