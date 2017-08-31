You’ll Soon Have to Pay to Read Philly.com Stories

If you read a lot of Philly.com stories, you’re going to have to start paying for them.

Starting September 5th, the website of the Inquirer and the Daily News will no longer offer unlimited articles. After readers hit a 10-story cap, they’ll have to purchase a subscription to read more.

Digital-only access to the website starts at 99 cents for the first four weeks – after that, it bumps up to $2.99 a week. Existing print subscribers will have to pay between 25 to 50 cents more a week for digital subscriptions, or they can opt to stay old-school and go with print only.

The Philadelphia Media Network (publisher of the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com) will offer a new “Total Digital Access” subscription, which will cost $6.44 per week. The package includes unlimited digital and mobile access, Inquirer and Daily News replica editions, newsletters, subscriber discounts, premium content, early bird event tickets, access to crime and property data and more.

PMN is owned by the nonprofit Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

