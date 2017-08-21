So Long, Summer: Philly Pools Are Already Closing

Here’s when and where to take one final dip.

It feels like just yesterday we told you Philly public pools were open.

And now, two months after swimming season kicked off, we’re lamenting its end. It might seem early (it always does,) but Parks and Rec started shutting down public pools on August 11th, and by Friday, they’ll all be closed.

Now’s your chance to take one final dip of the summer.

The following pools will close at 7 p.m. on these dates:

Monday, August 21

Francisville (1737 Francis St, 19130)

James Finnegan (6900 Grovers Ave, 19142)

Piccoli (1501 E Bristol Ave, 19124)

Tuesday, August 22

Kingsessing (4901 Kingsessing Ave, 19143)

Mander (2140 N 33rd St, 19121)

Wednesday, August 23

Bridesburg (4601 Richmond St, 19137)

Lawncrest (6000 Rising Sun Ave, 19111)

Vogt (4131 Unruh Ave, 19135)

Thursday, August 24

Hunting Park (900 W Hunting Park Ave, 19140)

Pleasant (6720 Boyer St, 19119)

Friday, August 25

Anderson (740 S 17th St, 19146)

Awbury (6101 Ardleigh St, 19138)

* Carousel (4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131)

Feltonville (231 E Wyoming Ave, 19120)

Kelly (4231 Landsdowne Dr, 19131)

Lee (4328 Haverford Ave, 19104)

Max Myers (1601 Hellerman St, 19149)

Samuel (2501 E Tioga St, 19134)

* Sayre (5835 Spruce St, 19139)

Vare (2600 Morris St, 19145)

The following pools have already closed:

Amos (1817 N 16th St, 19121)

Athletic (1400 N 26th St, 19121)

Belfield (2100 W Chew Ave, 19138)

Cherashore (851 W Olney Ave, 19120)

CB Moore (2551 N 22nd St, 19132)

Christy (728 S 55th St, 19143)

East Poplar (901 N 8th St, 19123)

Fox Chase (7901 Ridgeway St, 19111)

Houseman (5091 Summerdale Ave, 19124)

Mill Creek (5100 Parrish St, 19139)

Morris Estate (1610 W Chelten Ave, 19126)

Myers (5803 Kingsessing Ave, 19143)

Sacks (400 Washington Ave, 19147)

Cohox (2901 Cedar St, 19134)

Cruz (1431 6th St, 19122)

Dendy (1501 N 10th St, 19122)

Mitchell (3700 Whitehall Ln, 19114)

Shuler (3000 N 27th St, 19132)

Ziehler (200 E Olney Ave, 19120)

12th and Cambria (2901 N 12th St, 19133)

Hancock (1401 N Hancock St, 19122)

Jardel (1400 Cottman Ave, 19111)

Scanlon (1099 E Tioga St, 19134)

Stinger Square (3200 Dickinson St, 19146)

39th and Olive (700 N 39th St, 19104)

Gathers (2501 Diamond St, 19121)

Heitzman (2136 Castor Ave, 19134)

Lonnie Young (1100 E Chelten Ave, 19138)

Waterloo (2501 Waterloo St, 19133)

American Legion (6201 Torresdale Ave, 19135)

Baker (5433 Landsdowne Ave, 19131)

Lackman (1101 Bartlett St, 19115)

McVeigh (400 E Ontario St, 19134)

ML King (2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave, 19121)

Barry (1800 Johnston St, 19145)

Jacobs (4500 Linden Ave, 19114)

Tustin (5901 W Columbia Ave, 19151)

Cobbs Creek (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 19139)

Ford (609 Snyder Ave, 19148)

Hillside (201 Fountain St, 19127)

Northern Liberties (321 Fairmount Ave, 19123)

Penrose (1101 W Susquehanna Rd, 19122)

Cione (2600 E Aramingo Ave, 19125)

Kendrick (5822 Ridge Ave, 19128)

* Lincoln (3201 Rowland Ave, 19136)

O’Connor (2601 South St, 19146)

* Pickett (5700 Wayne Ave, 19144)

Ridgway (1301 Carpenter St, 19147)

Schmidt (113 W Ontario St, 19140)

Shepard (5700 Haverford Ave, 19131)

Simpson (1010 Arrott St, 19124)

Chew (1800 Washington Ave, 19146)

Murphy (300 W Shunk St, 19148)

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.