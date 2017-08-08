Police Shoot Man Who Allegedly Opened Fire in North Philly

A teenage girl in a nearby home was nearly struck by a stray bullet, according to reports.

Philadelphia police shot a man who allegedly opened fire on them on Monday night in North Philly.

Officers say they were responding to a report of an armed man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs shortly before 5 p.m. on the 2200 block of N. Fairhill Street. Upon arriving, police saw a man with a gun and told him to drop it, according to officers.

Police say the man, who was reportedly in his late teens to early 20s, instead shot twice at the officers, who then returned fire.

The man was reportedly struck at least once and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. His condition as of Tuesday morning is unclear. His identity has not been released.

Bullets reportedly struck the nearby home of Natasha Doheny, who told NBC10 that her teenage daughter was nearly hit in the head.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

