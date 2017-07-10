Shipping Container Crushes Worker at South Philly Port

The 52-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a lot next to the Packer Marine Terminal.

A 52-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon after a shipping container fell on top of his truck at a port in South Philly, police say.

Greg Iannarelli, chief counsel for the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, tells Philly Mag that the workplace accident occurred along the Delaware River at the “Publicker Property,” adjacent from Packer Marine Terminal on South Columbus Boulevard.

“As far as we know, it sounds like a stack of containers was unfortunately knocked over by a piece of yard equipment and one landed on a truck containing the deceased,” Iannarelli says.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:35 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.

Greenwich Terminals, the operator of the Publicker Property, had no comment on the death.

Follow @jtrinacria on Twitter.