One of Us: Erin Elmore

The Apprentice contestant turned Rittenhouse mom and Donald Trump mouthpiece dishes on her secret rap talent, her stellar arms, and the one thing she’d change about America’s president-elect.

My name is … Erin Maryn Elmore. It’s pronounced like the county near San Francisco where Sausalito is. My parents were there when they were pregnant and said it was the most beautiful place they had ever been.

I grew up … all over Pennsylvania. Born in Hershey, moved just outside of Pittsburgh at two. I came to Philadelphia in 2000, and you’d only get me out of here kicking and screaming.

These days, I live in … workout clothes or a television-appropriate dress. I spend my time chasing my three-year-old son Royce and doing TV news shows.

On Inauguration Day, I will be … grinning ear-to-ear in a fancy dress in Washington, D.C.

The thing I love most about Donald Trump is … his tenacity. He clearly doesn’t quit.

One thing I’d like to change about him … is that I’d love to see him in a slick, extremely well-tailored custom Tom Ford suit with beautiful Gucci loafers — like he’s going to the Oscars.

To stay in shape, I … torture myself many different ways many hours a day on many different devices while eating and drinking lots of things that are green.

I met the love of my life … on a blind date in 2012, a setup. He was in my phone as FUTURE HUSBAND within two days, and we were engaged in six months.

People would be surprised to know that I … do not drink coffee. And although I come across as smiling and giggly, I graduated college cum laude and earned a J.D. from Villanova and passed the bar on my first try.

If I ran this city … I would not allow anyone in uniform to smoke cigarettes, and I would ban smoking in any park.

I knew Donald Trump was going to win once … intelligent, successful, well-balanced adults from all walks of life told me they were avid supporters. There was a movement going on that the liberal media wasn’t showing.

My favorite takeout dinner is from … Han Dynasty. Nothing better in the world than dumplings in chili oil, cucumbers and dandan noodles.

The best part of my body is … my arms. A lot of my friends complain about “Bingo Wings,” but my arms have stayed the course.

My parents taught me … to be humble when you win and gracious when you lose.

The fastest I’ve ever driven … was when I was going to interview Ivanka Trump in Northeast Philly. I got stuck in the Hillary motorcade, so I had to drive 95 on 95 to make it on time.

My secret talent … is that I’m a great rapper. If there’s a market for a middle-aged rap star, I can fill that niche. But I can’t sing. I sound like a hyena giving birth.

My favorite memory from The Apprentice … taking the Trump helicopter to Bedminster golf course and having champagne lunch with Donald. Not too shabby for a Friday afternoon.

If I could switch places with one person for a day, it would be … Bill Clinton. Let’s just see what’s going on in that house.

To people who stopped talking to me when I supported Trump, I say … your loss.

Published as “One of Us: Erin Elmore” in the January 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.