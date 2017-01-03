Joel Embiid’s 25 Points Lead Sixers to 93-91 Victory Over Wolves

Led by a 25 point, 8 rebound, 3 assist performance out of rookie big man Joel Embiid, the Sixers narrowly avoided another 4th quarter collapse, holding on for a 93-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Sixers didn’t pick up their 9th win until March 11th last season.

The Sixers used an 11-0 run to start the second half, ballooning their 15-point halftime lead all the way out to 26. Even that was barely enough to hang on to.

Both the Wolves and the Sixers have struggled in the second half of games this season, a frequent byproduct of the amount of youth each team has in their regular rotation. The Wolves, on average, get outscored by 11.0 points by 100 possessions in the second half of play. Only the Nets (-11.2) and Sixers (-12.1) are worse in the second half.

The Wolves came charging back with a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter, highlighted by 8 points from third-year guard Zach LaVine. LaVine finished with 28 points on 11-20 shooting on the evening.

Still, the Sixers held an 11 point lead heading into the 4th quarter, which should have been a big enough cushion. But an 8-3 run to start the third quarter by the Wolves pulled the visitors close, setting up an entertaining back-and-forth between Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns down the stretch.

Here are some quick thoughts on the game. We’ll have more later on in the night.

* The Embiid/Towns matchup was fun, and NBA fans were treated to a much more extended matchup between the two than they received in the game earlier in the season. Each big man got the better of the other at times, and finishedd with eerily similar stat lines for the game, as Embiid had 25 points (8-20 shooting), 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks compared to 23 points (9-22), 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks for Towns. The referees let them play through contact, and the end result was captivating basketball. Imagine the two squaring off against each other after an additional 4-5 years of experience.

* Robert Covington struggled from the field once again, connecting on just 1 of his 9 three-point attempts. Still, he hit a couple of big buckets down the stretch (none bigger than on the out of bounds alley-oop with less than a second left), crashed the glass for 10 rebounds, and played lockdown defense on Andrew Wiggins, who shot just 2-15 on the evening. If Covington can ever get both facets of his game going at the same time…

* Nerlens Noel came in and provided the Sixers with a first half spark, with 8 points on 4-5 shooting in a 4 minute run in the first quarter. He also played some with Joel Embiid, totaling all of 3 minutes 15 seconds together in the first half, with the team going +1 over that stretch. Still, Brown went with Jahlil Okafor as his first big off the bench in the second half, and Okafor struggled to find a rhythm.

* T.J. McConnell had another strong performance as an emergency starter, finishing with 7 rebounds and 8 assists (to just 2 turnovers) in over 35 minutes of play.

* The Sixers were without starters Sergio Rodriguez and Gerald Henderson, leading to some weird lineups. Dario Saric played most of his minutes at small forward, although that’s a regular occurrence now with all of the centers healthy, and Nik Stauskas played some heavy minutes as the backup point guard. At one point in the night Brett Brown used a lineup which featured Nerlens Noel at power forward (next to Embiid), Dario Saric at small forward, Hollis Thompson at shooting guard, and Nik Stauskas at the point, all 4 of which it could be argued were playing out of position.

* The injury situation did provide rookie Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with the chance to get extended playing time. The rookie scored just 4 points in 22 minutes of action but played strong perimeter defense on Andrew Wiggins.

* The Sixers found themselves up 3 with 6.5 seconds left to play, but elected not to foul, leading to a game-tying three-point shot from Ricky Rubio (who entered the game shooting just 27 percent from three on the season). Head coach Brett Brown said after the game that they had discussed the possibility of fouling, but that Embiid wasn’t comfortable fouling Towns away from the hoop, a possibility which could have led to sending Towns to the line with the chance to tie the game.

* That play design to get Covington freed for the oop as time expired was a thing of beauty. Dario Saric gets the credit for making the pass, but Joel Embiid should get an assist as well for his screen to free Covington going to the hoop. The change in the atmosphere, from despair when Rubio made his game-tying three to elation mere seconds later, was something to watch, and Covington getting rewarded for his defensive effort was fitting.

* Also great to see Covington continue to give such a consistent defensive effort despite struggling so mightily on the offensive side of the court.

* One of the keys to the game for the Sixers was keeping the Wolves, one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the league, off of the offensive glass. The Wolves collected just 9 of their 49 missed shots, and that was a collective effort from the Sixers, with wing players such as Covington (9 defensive rebounds), McConnell (7), and Saric (5) leading the way.

* Before the game head coach Brett Brown noted that Ilyasova would be inserted back into the starting lineup, ending the experiment of starting Okafor and Embiid together. The two didn’t appear on the court at the same time at all tonight. Brown also said that he was going to try to force feed the Noel/Embiid pairing to evaluate it, although they only played a little over 3 minutes together. Brown said that Minnesota’s big third quarter run forced him to change his plans, and rather than experiment more with the Noel/Embiid lineup down the stretch as planned, he instead reverted to the Ilyasova/Embiid pairing to try to secure the victory.

We’ll have more on the game later tonight.

