Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs Seeks First-Ever Deputy Director

For the first time in the city’s history, there will now be two people in the Mayor’s Office leading the city on LGBTQ issues: The Office of LGBT Affairs announced on Wednesday that it is seeking to hire a deputy director.

In the official job listing, the city describes the position as serving “to assist, support, and advise the Executive Director of LGBT Affairs and Philadelphia City Government on the needs of LGBT residents, to serve as a liaison between the LGBT community the City of Philadelphia, and to educate residents and the city workforce on the needs of the LGBT Community.” The salary range is $50,000 to $60,000; the position requires having a minimum of two years working in community engagement and preferably having a college degree.

Those interested can submit a résumé and cover letter here.