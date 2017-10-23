WATCH: ESPN Can’t Make a Cheesesteak to Save Its Life

A Monday Night rivalry game in Philly deserves a good Philly cheesesteak. pic.twitter.com/PdugHRdWKc
Add ESPN to the long, long list of media organizations that just cannot get the cheesesteak — arguably, the world’s simplest sandwich — right.
In anticipation of tonight’s Monday Night Football game against our division rivals down I-95, ESPN tweeted out a 45-second Tasty-style video narrated by John Gruden — “A Taste of Monday Night” — which demonstrated how to make a classic cheesesteak. In the video, an onion was sliced — not diced — and mixed, yet again and again, with green peppers. (How and when did that ever become the nationwide standard?)
We’re throwing flags for the meat choice (thick-cut rib eye strips — fajita-style), the cheese (yellow American and provolone?), and the way they melt that cheese, too (why cover the mixture with a lid when you have a big, splayed-out hoagie roll that does the same trick?).
It’s all garbage. And the Twitter-verse agrees:
Boycott ESPN https://t.co/0d4I9h33US
THATS NOT A CHEESESTEAK THIS IS A CHEESESTEAK! pic.twitter.com/XY0WEEp1Fq
Is that a fucking wok??
Fire everyone who was involved in this tweet.
congrats on the fajitas
People in Philly like…. pic.twitter.com/7cQljEUsqx
This is a hate crime
this looks like chinese food with cheese
