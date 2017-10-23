WATCH: ESPN Can’t Make a Cheesesteak to Save Its Life

Why does this keep happening?

By  | 

Add ESPN to the long, long list of media organizations that just cannot get the cheesesteak — arguably, the world’s simplest sandwich — right. 

In anticipation of tonight’s Monday Night Football game against our division rivals down I-95, ESPN tweeted out a 45-second Tasty-style video narrated by John Gruden — “A Taste of Monday Night” — which demonstrated how to make a classic cheesesteak. In the video, an onion was sliced — not diced — and mixed, yet again and again, with green peppers. (How and when did that ever become the nationwide standard?)

We’re throwing flags for the meat choice (thick-cut rib eye strips — fajita-style), the cheese (yellow American and provolone?), and the way they melt that cheese, too (why cover the mixture with a lid when you have a big, splayed-out hoagie roll that does the same trick?).

It’s all garbage. And the Twitter-verse agrees:

Read More About: ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.