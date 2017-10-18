Vietnamese and Cambodian Chefs Are Popping Up at Noord

Das Good Inc. will bring their Taste of Asia series to East Passyunk on October 23rd.

Two Vietnamese-born women chefs are bringing their Taste of Asia dinner series to Noord with a feast served on banana leaves.

Das Good Inc. chef-owners Anh Vongbandith and Savuol Ngo will serve up a family-style spread at the second Taste of Asia event on October 23rd. The chefs will pile the leaf-covered table high with meats, vegetables, rice, and herbs, plus a plethora of dipping sauces. According to tradition, guests dive in with their hands (or an optional pair of chopsticks).

The meal ends with a dessert of sweet coconut sticky rice and fresh fruit, and guests are welcome to BYO.

Check out the full menu below. Seatings are available at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $45 per person, not including gratuity. You can get yours here.

Taste of Asia Part 2: Village Eats

October 23rd, 2017

Ton pla (deep fried crispy whole fish)

Sai oua (lemongrass sausage)

Grilled chicken skewers

Sien savanh (beef jerky)

Larb gai (chopped fresh chicken with lime and herbs, served with lettuce and herbs)

Cha gio (crispy pork spring rolls)

Khao neow (sticky rice)

Som tum (spicy green papaya salad)

Jeow mak len (tomato dipping sauce)

Jeow mak keua (eggplant dipping sauce)

Nam jim jaew (spicy fish dipping sauce)

Prahok (fermented fish dipping sauce)

Sweet coconut rice with fresh fruit

Das Good Inc. [Official]

Noord [Foobooz]