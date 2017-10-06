Sneak Preview: COOK’s November Schedule

Interested in Colombian food? What about making Thanksgiving centerpieces with your kids? Or how about a primer on pumpkin beers and seasonal ciders, or learning everything there is to know about brewing coffee properly at home? Or maybe you just want to hang out with Chris Kearse from Will while he puts together a forager’s dinner for you and some friends.

COOK has something for everyone in November. And as Foobooz readers, you’re getting an early look at what’s on offer. Tickets for November classes go on sale Saturday, October 7 at 4pm, so check out this list and get a jump on the competition.

November Classes at COOK

November 1: An Evening with Tyler Akin of Stock

November 2: 6PM Wines Across America with Jonathan Sauerwald of MFW Wine Company

November 3: The Colombian Kitchen with Mel Tonorio of Usaquen

November 5: 6PM Quack Attack! Dinner with Malik Ali and Mikey Gasiewski of The Ugly Duckling

November 6: How To Win The Holidays with Maureen Stoebenau of The Avenue Deli and Laura Frangiosa

November 7: Some Like it Hot with Jane Guo and Nick Brozek of Jane G’s

November 11: 6PM Holiday Inspiration: Cooking with Healing Herbs and Spices with Elizabette Andrade

November 17: 6PM Praise The Gourd: Pumpkin Beers + Seasonal Ciders with Meredith Rebar of Home Brewed Events

November 18: 1PM Mastering Coffee at Home: Brewing Workshop with Elixir Coffee

November 19: 1PM Thanksgiving Centerpieces for Kids with Sue Puchowitz of CREATE

November 20: The Royal Chef: Dinner Fit for the Queen with with Royal Chef Darren McGrady of “The Royal Chef at Home: Easy Seasons Entertaining”

November 21: A Northern European Winter’s Feast with Joncarl Lachman of Noord and The Dutch

November 27: American Pickers: Foraged Delights with Chris Kearse of Will

November 28: Harvest Dinner with Janet Davis of JADE Grill

November 29: An Evening with Eric Leveillee of Whetstone

November 30: COOKbook Author Series: “The Farm Cooking School” with Ian Knauer and Shelley Wiseman

COOK November Classes [Get your tickets here]