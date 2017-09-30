Philly Gets Baked: A Look Inside Philly’s Booming Bakery Scene

The people, flavors and trends redefining our bakery roots, plus the 25 best bakeries that started it all.

We’ve never wanted for baked goods around here, or for great bread, for that matter — family bakeries that make old country recipes are an important part of Philly’s food story. But there’s a new chapter being written: Young talents who are obsessed with technique and ingredients (and having fun) are breaking rules and making babka and focaccia worth talking about (and eating) again. Here, the people, flavors and trends redefining our bakery roots, plus the 25 best bakeries that started it.

From babka masters to sourdough obsessives, these mad scientists are bringing a whole lot of attention to sweets, snacks and breads in this town. Read more »

Twenty-five hall-of-famers this city is proud to call its own. Read more »

Good joe, comfortable seating, excellent food — why, yes, you can have it all. Read more »

From crusty baguettes to airy sourdoughs, Philly’s bread game is on the rise. Read more »



Trust us: These historic Philly goodies only get better with age. Read more »



Whether it’s your kid’s first birthday or your wedding shower, prepare to be upstaged. Read more »

First published as “Philly Gets Baked” in Philadelphia magazine’s October 2017 issue.