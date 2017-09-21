Adele’s Piano Player Is Playing a Brunch Show at Walnut Street Café

So if that's your kind of thing, you should be very excited.

Walnut Street Cafe has been doing weekend brunches since it opened. And they’re nice long ones, too — 10am to 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays. It’s the perfect place for pastry chef (and Per Se alum) Melissa Weller to show off her fantastic pastries, and the only time she serves her khachapuri — which is kind of like a bread football filled with egg and cheese, and which also has a tendency to sell out before brunch is done.

One of the other things they do at brunch? They bring in a jazz band to entertain the swells on Sundays. And this Sunday, they’re going to have Eric Wortham, Adele’s piano player, tickling the ivories.

Now some people out there are going to be very excited by that. And you know who you are. Wortham has toured with some really great musicians. He’s taken the stage at just about every awards show you can imagine. The man knows what he’s doing.

The rest of you? Just trust that he knows how to play piano and will be doing it on Sunday, September 24, while you’re sitting there eating your eggs benny, french toast, absolutely delicious Kouign Amann from Weller (like eating small baseballs made of butter and magic), and those khachapuri if you get there early enough.

