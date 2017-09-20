James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America” Tour Is Hitting Philly and the Menu Is Insane

We told you about this event back in July — pretty much as soon as we heard about it. After five years of taking their culinary show on the road and touring some of the best food cities in America, the James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America Culinary Tour” is coming to Philly. The event (which is being used as a fundraiser for culinary scholarship programs) is hitting town on October 18th and will be held at the Museum Of The American Revolution. It’s a seriously star-studded kind of thing, with a menu assembled by more than a half-dozen local chefs, plus the Beard Foundation’s “Taste America All-Star” chef, Marc Murphy of New York’s Landmarc and Ditch Plains.
We’re talking about it again because we just got a copy of the final menu (and the list of chefs responsible for each course). Plus, there are still tickets available.
Taste America Culinary Tour
Museum of the American Revolution // October 18th
VIP Reception Menu
Ceviche Bar by Chef Guillermo Pernot
Reception Menu
Foie Gras Torchon, Apple, Hickory, & Shiso
CREATED BY SCOTT ANDERSON, ELEMENTS & MISTRAL, NJ; and MISTRAL KOP, KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Malabi Custard with Pomegranate – Black Tea Gelee, Fig, & Candied Almonds, and Figs
CREATED BY CAMILLE COGSWELL, ZAHAV, PHILADELPHIA
Cured Scallop with Sweet Corn, Sunflower and Preserved Truffle
CREATED BY NICHOLAS ELMI, LAUREL, PHILADELPHIA
Tuna Tataki with Ginger, Wasabi, Kalamansi, & Nori Crackers
CREATED BY NATHANIEL HORWITZ, MORIMOTO, PHILADELPHIA
Smoked Carrot Pate on Pumpernickel with Carrot Mustard
CREATED BY RICHARD LANDAU, PHILADELPHIA
Seated 4 Course Dinner Menu
1st Course: Local Star Greg Vernick
Heart of Romaine with Figs, Grafton Village Cheese Aged Cheddar, and Buttermilk Vinaigrette
2nd Course: Host Chef Jean-Marie Lacroix
Charred Octopus with Smoked Fingerling Potatoes, Preserved Lemon, Guanciale, and Shellfish Vinaigrette
3rd Course: Taste America All-Star Marc Murphy
Braised Beef Short Ribs with Otto File Polenta, Broccoli Rabe, and Wild Mushrooms
4th Course: Pastry Chef Pat O’Malley
All the Apples Strudel with Crab Apple Marmalade and Crème Fraîche Ice Cream
There’s also an afterparty being hosted by Richard Sandoval at Aquimero. Tickets for everything are available at the link below.
James Beard Foundation Taste America Tour [Get your tickets here]