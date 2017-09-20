James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America” Tour Is Hitting Philly and the Menu Is Insane

And we’ve got the menu, assembled by some of the best chefs in the the region.

We told you about this event back in July — pretty much as soon as we heard about it. After five years of taking their culinary show on the road and touring some of the best food cities in America, the James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America Culinary Tour” is coming to Philly. The event (which is being used as a fundraiser for culinary scholarship programs) is hitting town on October 18th and will be held at the Museum Of The American Revolution. It’s a seriously star-studded kind of thing, with a menu assembled by more than a half-dozen local chefs, plus the Beard Foundation’s “Taste America All-Star” chef, Marc Murphy of New York’s Landmarc and Ditch Plains.

We’re talking about it again because we just got a copy of the final menu (and the list of chefs responsible for each course). Plus, there are still tickets available.

Taste America Culinary Tour

Museum of the American Revolution // October 18th

VIP Reception Menu

Ceviche Bar by Chef Guillermo Pernot

Reception Menu

Foie Gras Torchon, Apple, Hickory, & Shiso

CREATED BY SCOTT ANDERSON, ELEMENTS & MISTRAL, NJ; and MISTRAL KOP, KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

Malabi Custard with Pomegranate – Black Tea Gelee, Fig, & Candied Almonds, and Figs

CREATED BY CAMILLE COGSWELL, ZAHAV, PHILADELPHIA

Cured Scallop with Sweet Corn, Sunflower and Preserved Truffle

CREATED BY NICHOLAS ELMI, LAUREL, PHILADELPHIA

Tuna Tataki with Ginger, Wasabi, Kalamansi, & Nori Crackers

CREATED BY NATHANIEL HORWITZ, MORIMOTO, PHILADELPHIA

Smoked Carrot Pate on Pumpernickel with Carrot Mustard

CREATED BY RICHARD LANDAU, PHILADELPHIA

Seated 4 Course Dinner Menu

1st Course: Local Star Greg Vernick

Heart of Romaine with Figs, Grafton Village Cheese Aged Cheddar, and Buttermilk Vinaigrette

2nd Course: Host Chef Jean-Marie Lacroix

Charred Octopus with Smoked Fingerling Potatoes, Preserved Lemon, Guanciale, and Shellfish Vinaigrette

3rd Course: Taste America All-Star Marc Murphy

Braised Beef Short Ribs with Otto File Polenta, Broccoli Rabe, and Wild Mushrooms

4th Course: Pastry Chef Pat O’Malley

All the Apples Strudel with Crab Apple Marmalade and Crème Fraîche Ice Cream

There’s also an afterparty being hosted by Richard Sandoval at Aquimero. Tickets for everything are available at the link below.

James Beard Foundation Taste America Tour [Get your tickets here]