Two Big-Deal Chefs Will Open Restaurants at the New Comcast Tower

Both spots are scheduled to open by summer 2018.

By  | 

Greg Vernick (left) and Jean-Georges Vongerichten (right)

Three years ago.

That was the last time anybody was really talking about anything restaurant-related at the new Comcast Technology Center, the sky-scraping giant currently getting built out at 18th and Arch Streets. The last we heard, two restaurants were planned for the building — one at the top, attached to the new Four Seasons Hotel, and the other at the base.

Today, a Comcast representative confirmed the two chefs getting involved. 

Philly’s latest James Beard award winnerGreg Vernick (chef-owner of Rittenhouse darling Vernick Food and Drink), will take up ground floor space, while Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the superstar chef with 38 restaurants around the globe and three Michelin stars in New York City (and, coincidentally, Vernick’s longtime mentor), will post up in the new Four Seasons hotel.

The names and concepts of both restaurants are yet to be disclosed, but both should be open by this time next year.

New Comcast Tower Will House Two Restaurants, Hotel [Foobooz]

Read More About: , , , , , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.