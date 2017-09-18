David Ansill’s Legendary French Restaurant Is Popping Up at Noord

And we’ve got what might end up being the menu.

He did it a couple months ago at Amis — a one-night-only pop-up dinner featuring tastes reminiscent of his glory days at Pif. And now David Ansill is doing it again, this time bringing his French peasant cuisine to Noord.

It’s happening October 9th, from 5:30pm to 10pm. A seat at the table will run you $65 (cash only), but reservations can be had through Open Table or by calling the restaurant. And remember: The whole thing will be BYOB, so break out the good stuff.

Ansill has some ideas for the menu. Like Pif, a lot of this is “off the top of my head,” according to the chef, so keep in mind that this is subject to change.

Pif Pop Up at Noord

October 9 // $65

1st course.

Choice of:

Escargot au Pif. roasted garlic, pernod, hazelnuts.

Crispy Trotters. (pigs feet) beets, pickled mustard seeds.

Ouef en Meurette. poached egg, brandade, bacon, red wine.

2nd.

Stuffed Breast of Veal, haricot verts, veal jus.

Scallops Bordelaise. bone marrow, celeriac.

Monkfish. creamed leeks, port wine.

Dessert.

Financier

Chocolate Fondant

Noord [f8b8z]