ITV Teams Up With D.C. Chef for a Cocktail-Centric Tasting Menu

Nick Elmi’s ITV is all about inventive bites and high-class cocktails.

So it makes sense that when Elmi and his crew paid a visit to Columbia Room in Washington this past summer, they were inspired by the D.C. restaurant’s practice of building a tasting menu around craft spirits. And on Monday, September 18th, Elmi and Columbia Room head chef Johnny Spero are teaming up to bring the concept to Philly for a one-night pop-up.

Monday’s dinner will feature four courses, two from Spero and two from Elmi and chef Kyle McCormick. They’ll design each dish to harmonize with cocktails whipped up by Jenee Craver. (Check out Columbia Room’s Tasting Room menu for an idea of how the concept plays out.)

Tickets are $75 per person, with service running from 5 p.m. till 11 p.m. Space is limited, so make your reservations here.

ITV [Foobooz]