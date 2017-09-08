Humble Dumplings Hosting End-of-Season Brunches at Bok

Hit the south Philly rooftop for Sunday brunch before the season ends September 29th.

Humble Dumplings debuted this spring as the first regular supplier of Bok Bar’s rooftop eats. And they’re closing out the season with brunch service and an expanded menu.

Before Humble Dumplings closes down for the season on September 29th, founder Hayden Mink is celebrating his first season at Bok with two sessions of Sunday brunch.

In addition to menu staples like dumplings, taco-ified scallion pancakes and pear-avocado gazpacho, he’ll be serving brunch-ified rice bowls plus to banh mi, a mirin omelet egg sandwich, and pulled ginger chicken empanadas.

Get the menu — and one last look at that beautiful rooftop view — from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on September 10th and 17th.

Humble Dumplings [Official]