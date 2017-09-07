Don’t Miss This Awesome Photo Exhibition Featuring Philly Dive Bars

Gene Smirnov probably shot your neighborhood watering hole.

Photos by Gene Smirnov

Can you truly be a Philadelphian if you don’t have a favorite dive bar?

Wherever your neighborhood watering hole of choice, Gene Smirnov has probably photographed it in all its gritty, beer-soaked glory. And his gallery show of shots (heh) from corner bars all over Philly opens this weekend.

Last Call: Photography by Gene Smirnov captures the spirit of these boozy hangouts, “celebrat[ing] the resilience and character of these notorious drinking spots and their devoted dwellers.” Smirnov photographed beloved dives like Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar, Fiume, Bob & Barbara’s, Oscar’s Tavern, Atlantis The Lost Bar, Nickels, and lots more.

You can check out Smirnov’s work — and maybe spot your favorite bartender — at the opening tomorrow night, September 8th, at Gravy Studio in Northern Liberties from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Then head to nearby Heritage on Friday for the afterparty. (Be sure to bring along a postcard from the show to get 10% off your order.)

Last Call will be up through September 30th.

