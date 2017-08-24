Taste Your Way Through the Battle of the Burgers Tonight

The ultimate burger showdown hits the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons.

First, we asked you to choose your favorite burgers in the area. Now, you have the chance to taste the competition and decide who will reign supreme at tonight’s Battle of the Burger.

Your favorites — our top six burgers — hail from Delco to Doylestown. They’re maxed out with pork belly, corned beef, and bacon and topped with Brie and fig jam, stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, and slathered in sauerkraut.

At tonight’s live competition, you can taste them all and vote to decide who’s the best of the best.

Sample unlimited burgers prepared by our competitors — Lions Head Bar & Grill, Lumpy Magee’s Pub and Grub, The Union Tap, Maggie’s Waterfront Cafe, Water Wheel Tavern, and Irish Rover Station House — while relaxing with a frosty Budweiser, live music, games, and more.

It all goes down tonight from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Battle of the Burger [Foobooz]

