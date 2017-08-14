Pizza Gutt Has Found a Home

After months of sell-out pop-ups, Pizza Gutt — the Instagram-based project from itinerant pizzaiolo Daniel Gutter — has found a home. And service starts this week.

For the time being, Gutter — an alum of Pizza Brain’s kitchen who also received training from Joe Beddia — will bake out of the cooperatively-owned W/N W/N Coffee Bar Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. until sellout.

Twenty-five of his 10″ x 10″ square pies each night will be available for customers to reserve in advance through Slotted, with another 25 available first come, first served. (As of now, first week slots through Friday are claimed, but some on Saturday are still available — and there’s always walk-in.) Gutter will post the menu, which will change frequently, to his Instagram at the start of each week.

Service starts this Wednesday at 5 p.m. at W/N W/N, 931 Spring Garden Street. Check out Pizza Gutt’s opening menu below.

