Brandywine Realty to Abandon Main Line Headquarters for Philadelphia

The company will relocate to one of its own University City developments.

The FMC Tower at Cira Center South just got a new tenant. Its very own developer, Brandywine Realty Trust, announced on Friday that it will it will relocate its headquarters to floors 16 and 17 of the building, rendering the building nearly 100 percent full.

Brandywine will join the building’s anchor tenant FMC Corporation, and companies like NASDAQ, Spark Therapeutics, Iron Stone Strategic Capital Partners and Freedom Pay that have are already settled in the vertical neighborhood.

The relocation makes sense for a company that’s had a big hand in shaping University City with properties like Cira Centre, the FMC Tower and evo at Cira Centre South, the new IRS Philadelphia Campus and the pending Schuylkill Yards project with Drexel University. Brandywine has always had a satellite office in the Cira Center since the building was constructed and the developer’s Radnor, Pa. office, formerly the site of its HQ, will still house its Pennsylvania suburban operations. About a third of Brandywine’s nearly 400 employees will be based at the FMC tower.

“Brandywine shares the enthusiasm of our local customers in the existing future of Philadelphia,” Brandywine president and CEO Jerry Sweeney said in a statement. “Relocating Brandywine’s headquarters to FMC Tower at Cira Centre South emphasizes our commitment to the West Philadelphia neighborhoods and University City.”

The developer says it also wants to give its city dwelling employees a chance to work where they live, a trend we’ve seen with suburban companies like Navigate and Vanguard that have recently opened offices in Philadelphia. Brandywine’s corporate employees relocating to the city will be able to take advantage of hoteling workstations. “Brandywine values our employees and understands that a work and life balance is imperative for living a healthy, well rounded life,” Sweeney said.

“By moving into the City of Philadelphia, and specifically the FMC Tower at Cira Centre South, we are making our headquarters more accessible, and encouraging our employees to take advantage of the wealth of amenities that Cira Centre South and the City of Philadelphia offer.”

